What a week! Fall semester is off to a roaring start

Campus life has gone into overdrive, with students back in class, dorm rooms tricked out, new friends made, study groups formed and plenty of fun in between. Take a look back at the week that was and relive the moments that make the memories.

From the Panthers’ F1RST NIGHT celebration, during which President Jeanette M. Nuñez formally welcomed thousands of students and family members, to the Coca Cola back block party, the opening of the cutting-edge Innovation Complex, with its state-of-the-art classrooms and science labs, and the first home football game of the season – WE WON! – there have been many experiences to savor.

You can’t get this time back, Panthers, so enjoy every minute.