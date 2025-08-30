Skip to Content
What a week! Fall semester is off to a roaring start

What a week! Fall semester is off to a roaring start

Campus & Community

August 30, 2025 at 8:00am

Campus life has gone into overdrive, with students back in class, dorm rooms tricked out, new friends made, study groups formed and plenty of fun in between. Take a look back at the week that was and relive the moments that make the memories.

From the Panthers’ F1RST NIGHT celebration, during which President Jeanette M. Nuñez formally welcomed thousands of students and family members, to the Coca Cola back block party, the opening of the cutting-edge Innovation Complex, with its state-of-the-art classrooms and science labs, and the first home football game of the season – WE WON! – there have been many experiences to savor.

You can’t get this time back, Panthers, so enjoy every minute.

Insert alt text
Graduates sitting during commencement
Roary at commencement
Coke block party
Coca Cola block party couple
Students during week of welcome
students walking on campus in fall of 2025
Week of Welcome fun
innovation center classroom
student in innovation center

FIU 42
Bethune-Cookman 9

Football team at home opener
home opener
home opener pregame
home opener tailgate