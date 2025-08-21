What is precision medicine and how could it help my loved one survive cancer?

Azzam’s talk highlighted functional precision medicine that combines genetic testing with the power of highly sophisticated drug screening in a lab. It starts with culturing living cells derived from a patient’s tumor. A “library” of hundreds of FDA-approved cancer and non-cancer drugs are then tested on those cells. The goal: to find a killer match.

Or, in Azzam’s words, identify “the right drug for the right person at the right time.”

No longer would the standard-issue cancer drug be the default for dealing with recurrent disease. Instead, quickly and efficiently determining at the outset which drug or possible combination works means time saved, which means life saved.

