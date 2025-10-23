Will Halloween candy make my child hyper? FIU experts explain the science

As Halloween approaches, many parents brace for the sugar rush that seems to follow every piece of candy. With trick-or-treat bags overflowing, one question always comes up: Does sugar make kids hyper or even cause ADHD?

According to FIU researchers, the science says no.

While sugar can make kids temporarily more energetic or excited, studies show it doesn’t cause long-term hyperactivity or ADHD.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Paulo Graziano, professor of psychology and researcher at the Center for Children and Families. “Even the newest studies don’t show a causal link between sugar and ADHD. Some results suggest there might be minor, short-term changes in behavior after sugar consumption, but nothing that indicates sugar is a cause.”

Still, Graziano emphasizes that nutrition plays a powerful role in how children feel and function.

“Kids with ADHD are already at higher risk for poor diets and struggle more with self-control and planning,” he explained. “Since they also tend to have difficulties with executive functioning, a healthy diet becomes even more important. Balanced nutrition supports the very skills, like attention and impulse control, that these children need help developing.”

Madeline Curzon, FIU psychology doctoral candidate, studies how nutrition relates to children’s thinking and behavior. Her research finds that children who eat more fruits and vegetables, whether or not they have ADHD, tend to exhibit stronger attention and problem-solving skills.

“Good nutrition is essential for children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive health,” Curzon said. “That doesn’t mean occasional sweets are harmful. Glucose, which is a form of sugar, actually fuels the brain. The key is where it comes from. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are much better sources than candy or soda.”

Curzon said Halloween can be a perfect opportunity for parents to show balance in action.

“Let your kids enjoy the night,” she said. “Then in the days that follow, focus on healthy meals and talk about how certain foods help our bodies and brains feel their best.”

Graziano agrees. “Halloween shouldn’t be about restriction or guilt,” he said. “It’s about helping kids develop self-regulation and healthy habits—skills that stick long after the candy’s gone.”