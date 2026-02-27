25 years of SOBEWFF® is a recipe for success

Start with one part food.

Another part wine.

A sprinkling of famous people.

Tens of thousands of foodies and wine aficionados.

A small village of the best expert event planners.

And a big dash of student power.

What do you get? It’s a recipe for economic and educational success no one could have imagined would taste so delicious 25 years later.

FIU students and staff with Chef Michelle Bernstein, who lent her recipes to showcase at FIU tents on the sand

After nearly a year of planning, the 25th anniversary of the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capitol One SOBEWFF® is a wrap. The four-day Festival of more than 100 events across South Florida showcased lots of wine and food, and brought out big name celebrities too. From Food Network’s Guy Fieri and Rachel Ray interacting with students, to actress Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, launching their new Latin culinary food brand, Toma, to Robert Irvine high-fiving students at his Bootcamp & Bites event, star power was everywhere.

Student Derek Barakat (center) with industry chef (left) and professor/chef John Noble Masi

But according to event organizers, the biggest superstars were the students and especially those from the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, who helped run everything from logistics, to inventory control and delivery, culinary prep and demonstrations, to the 500+ person Nestlé x FIU Green Team.

Responsible for sustainability efforts, the Green Team this year welcomed the sponsorship of Nestlé.

“We are so proud of our FIU students who helped support this Festival. Without them, pulling off this major event would be impossible,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School.

No one could have imagined the magnitude and impact of the Festival when it started more than 25 years ago as a single event called the Florida Extravaganza to give students a chance to network and gain hands-on experience. Today, more than 1,500 students from a variety of majors, among them psychology, engineering and education, participate.

Besides taking on various roles throughout the Festival, students from the Chaplin School’s Bacardi Center of Excellence showcased student made cocktails and mocktails at FIU’s two big tents on the sand during the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village and the last event of the weekend hosted by BACARDI. And the FIU Coffee Guild participated in the new event Coffee Culture, hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Net proceeds from the Festival benefit FIU’s Chaplin School. To date, more than $45 million has been raised to support student scholarships and academic excellence, directly investing in the future leaders of hospitality. The City of Miami Beach estimates an impact of more than $30 million annually to the regional economy.

More than 80 people, including dozens of FIU alumni, make up the SOBEWFF® Committee.

“Wow, 25 years went by just like that, literally in the blink of the eye,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder and Chief Communications Officer & Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “It takes a village to do this and I am fortunate to have so many dedicated villagers who have helped me every step of the way.”

To commemorate the 25th anniversary, the Chaplin School is recognizing 25 top alumni and hospitality leaders, including Wayne Chaplin and the Chaplin Family, the Festival organizing committee and leaders across food and beverage, hotels and media companies within the hospitality industry.