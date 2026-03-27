5 tips to become an influencer

Being a content creator is a coveted career. It’s booming in popularity. More than half of Gen Zers want to be influencers, according to one survey.

But being an influencer is not just about the glitz and the glamor. It’s about hard work, persistence and strategy. And most important of all, content creation is about connection, says alumna and influencer Laura Vila ’16.

“Everyone is craving an honest connection,” Vila says. “People are craving community. And that’s part of what I do with my brand. I really pride myself on sharing in the moment. I have a one-to-two-hour turnaround time from when I experience something to posting about it. That’s really quick. I want people to feel that it’s organic. I also speak directly to the camera because I want the audience to feel that they are my friends.”

Her personal touch has gained her thousands of fans. She has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram alone. In the last month, she has gained 7.6 million views on Instagram and more than 23 million views in the last 60 days.

Her career as an influencer has grown so much that she recently hired a manager. She regularly partners with top brands like Dior, the Miami Heat and Home Depot, creating content for their products and services.

FIU News sat down with Vila to get her insight into content creation and her advice for students interested in following in her footsteps.

Here are five key tips: