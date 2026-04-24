Student-run communications agency celebrates 10 years of innovation and success

FIU's BOLD Strategic Communications Agency marked a major milestone this spring, celebrating 10 years of creativity, collaboration and career-shaping impact. The “10 Years of BOLD” anniversary event brought together students, alumni, faculty and industry partners to reflect on a decade of growth and to look ahead to an even more ambitious future.

Founded in 2015, BOLD began as a student-driven initiative rooted in experiential learning. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a dynamic, faculty-led, student-run agency that continues to redefine what hands-on education can look like within the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA).

“Watching this agency operate over the years has been like witnessing a masterclass in experiential learning,” said faculty advisor Emmanuel Cabrera Muñoz. “They have transitioned from a student organization to a true ‘innovation lab’ for the communications industry…They don’t just graduate ready for the industry—they graduate ready to lead it.”

That growth is evident not only in scale, but in impact. What started as a small group of ambitious students has grown into an organization of more than 100 members, serving real clients like Telemundo and Baptist Health, all while offering opportunities across multiple disciplines within communications.

For many students, BOLD represents more than just an extracurricular—it’s a launchpad. Through workshops, guest speakers, agency tours and client work, members gain real-world experience that shapes both their professional and personal development.

“BOLD has helped me grow and not only taught me how to become a professional in this industry, but a better individual,” said current BOLD President Sofia Gutierrez.

The anniversary also served as a full-circle moment for alumni and founders, including co-founder Leo Cosio '18, who reflected on the organization’s beginnings and its lasting influence.

“I am so humbled to know that the seed I and a few others planted 10 years ago has sprouted into one of the most successful student-run organizations at FIU,” Cosio said.

Cosio emphasized how the skills developed within BOLD extend far beyond the classroom. “Communications and public relations are the foundation of so many different career paths… I find myself using so many of the skills I learned in BOLD on a daily basis.”

Lily Saviñon, BOLD founder, reflects with pride on how far her idea has come to fruition: “It's surreal to see how far BOLD has come. From a vision into a force, I can't wait to see what the next decade will bring."

At its core, BOLD has remained committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Weekly programming, agency operations and coursework integration create a comprehensive learning environment that prepares students to succeed from day one.

As the agency celebrates its first decade, its leadership is already focused on what comes next. From investing in digital resources to developing structured training programs, BOLD is continuing to evolve alongside the communications industry.

“What will the next 10 years of BOLD look like? We are already underway on that next journey,” said Hugo Ottolenghi, associate teaching professor and BOLD faculty advisor said, who noted plans for expanded professional development opportunities and the creation of a future “BOLD Academy” aimed at accelerating student success.

The 10-year celebration was more than a milestone—it was a testament to the power of student ambition, faculty mentorship and a shared commitment to excellence. As BOLD looks ahead, one thing remains clear: Its impact is only just beginning.

See a recap of the past decade here.

See event photos here.