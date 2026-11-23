Growing up in Venezuela, sports were always more than just games to me. They were stories, emotions, unforgettable moments and a way to connect with friends and family. I grew up watching my hometown's soccer and baseball teams, both in person and on television, and developed a passion for sports that eventually turned into a career goal: becoming a sports journalist.

When I transferred to FIU as a junior and joined the sports media program at the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, I knew I wanted to work in the sports industry, but I could not have imagined how quickly I would begin experiencing the opportunities I once only dreamed about.

Almost immediately, I began working as a freelance reporter and content creator for Hispanic Sports Media. Through this role, I have covered professional sports across South Florida, including the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins and Inter Miami CF, as well as Formula 1. My work includes written stories, video interviews and social media coverage, allowing me to experience different sides of sports journalism and connect with audiences across multiple platforms.

In March, I had the opportunity to cover the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Miami. The tournament became particularly special when Venezuela faced the United States in the championship game. As someone born in Venezuela who built a life in the United States, covering a final between both countries was an incredibly meaningful experience.

Following Venezuela's historic victory, I interviewed two of the country's players who had important roles in the championship: closer Daniel Palencia and Javier Sanoja, whose stolen base helped set up the decisive moment. The interviews reached audiences far beyond the ballpark. My postgame interview with Palencia received more than 70,000 views, while my interview with Sanoja surpassed 150,000. Seeing those stories connect with so many people made the experience even more rewarding. I was not just reporting on a championship; I was documenting a historic moment for my home country

My reporting opportunities continued throughout the year. In October, I traveled to Tampa for my first World Series, covering the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field.

Being part of the media for baseball's biggest championship was a milestone in my journey. Covering the games, speaking with players and coaches, and telling the stories of two teams competing for a title gave me a new appreciation for everything that goes into reporting at that level. I also had the opportunity to contribute to Caplin News coverage of the series, publishing stories about the championship and the players who helped shape it.

Each experience has taught me something different about what it means to be a sports journalist. Reporting goes beyond knowing the score or describing what happens on the field. It means understanding the human behind the competition, recognizing the stories worth telling, and asking the right questions. Working in fast-paced environments has also taught me to adapt, think quickly, meet deadlines and find my voice as a journalist.

Being able to connect what I learn in the classroom with what I experience on the field has made my college journey very special. Every assignment and reporting opportunity has helped me become more confident in my abilities.

My journey has also opened doors beyond sports reporting. I recently began a new chapter as an intern at NBC News, where I look forward to continuing to develop my skills and gaining experience in a professional newsroom.

As I keep working toward my degree and building my career, I know there is still so much to learn. However, I’m grateful for the opportunities that have brought me here.I have come a long way. I’m still a student, and definitely still learning and growing as a professional, but to realize that I’m living what I once dreamed of only inspires me to keep going and achieve more.