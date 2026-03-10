A message from the President

Dear Panthers,

I am writing to provide an update on the university’s response regarding the abhorrent and extremely disturbing private group chat.

The Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity have reviewed more than 1,200 pages of evidence and initiated charges based on violations of the university’s non-discrimination regulation and the Student Code of Conduct. I want to thank the individuals who have brought forth additional reports and related information, which have helped with the ongoing investigation.

The university is prohibited from disclosing and discussing information about ongoing investigations and individual students based on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a federal privacy law protecting student education records. The potential and implicated Student Code of Conduct charges we are pursuing include harassment, engaging in threats, and interfering with the rights of others, which carry consequences that may lead to suspension or expulsion from the university.

In addition, William Bejerano, an individual who is not affiliated with FIU but participated in the group chat, has been trespassed from campus by the FIU Police Department and is subject to arrest without further warning should he come onto any FIU property.

Over the past week, several members of FIU’s administration and I have met with student leaders from across various student organizations to better understand and address their concerns.

Resources are available to members of the FIU community who feel impacted by the contents of the group chat.

Please find links to additional resources and FIU Student Health & Wellness avenues of support, including our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Their number is 305-348-2277. Some services are available 24 hours a day. Faculty and staff resources are available through FIU’s Office of Employee Assistance (OEA) at 305-348-2469 or via email at oea@fiu.edu.

If you have any information related to this incident, please report it immediately to report.fiu.edu or call 844-234-7742. You can also contact FIU Police at (305) 348-2626.

The administration and our Board of Trustees will not accept, tolerate, or condone any form of racism and antisemitism at FIU. It saddens me that our university has had to contend with this situation, and I commit to do everything in my power to ensure continued safety for all students, faculty, and staff at FIU.

Sincerely,

Jeanette M. Nuñez

President