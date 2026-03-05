A message from the President

Dear FIU family,

I write today to address recent reports regarding a group chat that contains abhorrent and extremely disturbing language.

FIU does not and will not tolerate violence, hate, discrimination, harassment, racism or antisemitism. This is not who we are. This is not what FIU stands for.

We take these allegations very seriously. The alleged conduct continues to be investigated by FIU Police Department in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement. In addition, the FIU Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity are actively investigating the matter.

If you have any information related to these allegations, please report it immediately to report.fiu.edu or call 844-234-7742.

Sincerely,

Jeanette M. Nuñez

President