A Panther proposal at Pitbull Stadium

Walking down to Pitbull Stadium, master's student Francesca Casanova ’25 thought she was going to film a video celebrating Fall 2025 commencement. Given her current role as student body president, this was not an unusual request. She rehearsed the "script" a few times before seeing her boyfriend, law student Zachary Stangl ’24, walk out onto the field. Her first thought: "Why is he dressed so nicely?" (She herself had received specific details about what to wear.) When Stangl gave her a slight nod and a roguish smirk, Casanova realized what was about to happen. As the sun set, Stangl got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend of nearly five years.

Aided by Casanova’s older sister, Valentina Casanova, and Valeria Stevenson, both of whom work in the office of the FIU president, Stangl planned and executed the engagement with stealth and panache. Cover story firmly in place, Stangl and his co-conspirators ensured that Francesca arrived at the stadium free of suspicion. “I had no idea what was going on behind the scenes,” she says smiling. When the critical moment arrived, Casanova remembers covering her mouth with her hands in joyful disbelief.

Stangl and Casanova first met as freshman at Coral Reef Senior High. But it wasn’t until their senior year that they began dating. “Obviously that was the best decision ever,” attests Stangl. Shortly thereafter, they each independently decided to enroll at FIU.

Their relationship blossomed throughout their time as undergraduates. According to Stangl, “FIU is very special to both Francesca and [me]. It’s really hard to put into words because in the time we’ve been together, it’s pretty much all been as college students. And we’ve really grown and changed here.”

Part of that growth involved learning how to balance personal goals and responsibilities with supporting each other as a couple. For example, Casanova's first campaign for student body president coincided with Stangl's applying to law school. Juggling classes, their relationship and their individual pursuits taught them both how to face challenges with mutual love and care. Consequently, they have become "better versions" of themselves, per Stangl. Given the university's supporting role in the development of their story, it seems rather fitting their proposal played out on FIU's football field.

Casanova agrees: “Our entire relationship has been basically built and developed through FIU.” From extracurricular activities to Monday senate meetings for student government to Thursday evening hangouts before their Greek life chapter meetings, Casanova and Stangl could often be found in each other's company somewhere on campus. They lunched together in Casanova's office. They studied together in the Green Library. Reflecting on her time and Stangl’s as undergraduates, Casanova adds, “I think all of those pieces kind of led us to where we are today.”

In fact, Casanova’s decision to rush as a freshman resulted in much more than her joining Alpha Xi Delta. Stangl, who had no intention of joining a fraternity, attended many Greek life events with Casanova and watched her make friends; he, too, began meeting a lot of the brothers from Phi Delta Theta. Eventually, Stangl changed his mind and rushed, resulting in memorable fun experiences and networking opportunities. This decision would profoundly impact his family, leading his older brother to transfer to FIU, his younger sister to apply exclusively to FIU, and even his mother — inspired by all three of her children — to enroll as an undergraduate at FIU.

Recalling this history with Stangl, Casanova says, “We’ve built so many incredible relationships and connections with different people at FIU." One such connection is with Anthony Rionda, associate vice provost of strategic initiatives. As a lecturer at the College of Law and a former student body president, Rionda has offered invaluable advice to both Stangl and Casanova.

Casanova concludes, "FIU is part of our li[ves] and always will be.” A sentiment echoed by Stangl: “It makes me proud to be a part of the [FIU] story. And FIU being a part of our story, [our engagement here] was a very natural move for us.”

So how does Casanova feel about her Pitbull Stadium proposal?

She gushes, “It was perfect.”

Casanova is graduating this summer, and Stangl will graduate in 2027. They plan to wed in 2027.

Looking to the future, Stangl hopes that their children will one day become proud Panthers.