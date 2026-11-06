Access Granted: Unlocking your library's hidden resources

As modern-day life has changed and evolved, so have libraries. Gone are the days of militantly enforced silence and sprawling shelves of books. Instead, there are hubs of technology and innovation, spaces for social gathering and collaboration and, yes, a place where you can find books in all their various formats, including digital and audio. Academic libraries occupy a special place in the scholarly sphere; they toe the line of academic companion and social sanctuary.On one hand, they offer access to various databases, software and support services designed to make the academic landscape smoother for both students and faculty, and on the other hand, they provide an environment where students can work or relax away from home.

FIU Libraries are more than just books. Here are six resources we encourage you to take advantage of next time you're at the Green Library at MMC or the Hubert Library at BBC.

Tech: Most students know that they can borrow laptops and chargers from FIU Libraries, but that is just the start. FIU students also have access to Wi-Fi hotspots, digital cameras, iPads, projectors, record players, headphones, graphing calculators and even Nintendo Switch with games. Loan time ranges from four hours, for chargers, to seven days, for the Switch, and even a full semester, for laptops. And some loans can be extended, based on availability. The list of devices is long and even include an Occulus Quest VR headset.

Movies and TV shows: Whether you're into physical media or digital streaming, FIU Libraries has something for you. The extensive collection of physical and -– dare we say –- vintage media includes Blu-rays, DVDS, VHS tapes and the equipment to watch these formats. You can find classics like "The Twilight Zone" and contemporary hits like "Game of Thrones." Your choices also go beyond physical media. Through FIU Libraries, you have credentials for streaming services like Kanopy and Swank. The full list of available streaming services is avialableb online.

Music: Did you know that FIU Libraries is the proud steward of one of the most extensive publicly available collections of Cuban and Latin American Music?

The Diaz Ayala Cuban and Latin American Music Collection houses approximately 150,000 items, including LPS, RPMs, cassettes, sheet music, interviews and much more. Scholars from across the globe travel to FIU to study these rare materials, located and accessible to Panthers right on campus.The rhythm doesn't stop there. Students have more than 44,000 audiovisual items to explore, including popular music from artists like the Beatles, Diana Ross and the Rolling Stones to classic piano and flute scores. FIU Libraries has countless records, CDs and cassettes that students can borrow. And yes, students can check out the players for those items too.

Language learning: If this year is the year you work on your multilingual communication skills and start learning your second, or maybe third, language, skip paying for an expensive service and check out Mango Languages. It's a language-learning platform free to students, faculty and staff through a deal brokered by FIU Libraries. Mango Languages offers courses in over 70 languages and dialects and is available on the web, iOS and Android devices.

Unique artifacts: Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with history? At the Special Collections and University Archives, students can do just that. Our Special Collections and University Archives preserve the histories of South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to serving as the preserver of FIU's history. Elevate your next research assignment or uncover antiquities of personal interest. Learn more about Special Collections and University Archives, book a tour, or schedule a consultation online.

Materials from other libraries: What Panthers can borrow goes beyond what's in the FIU Libraries catalog. Faculty, students and staff unable to find what they need in our repository are encouraged to use Interlibrary Loan (ILL). From within the FIU Libraries catalog, users can expand their search to include outside libraries. From there, patrons can request books, journal articles and book chapters from a global network of libraries. Instructions on how to request materials through the ILL system can be found on LibAnswers.

Whether online or in person, try out these hidden gems and tell a fellow Panther. They are available for all patrons to use and enjoy.