Advancing brain research: FIU medical student earns national recognition

Third-year medical student Eric Kunz didn’t always plan on becoming a doctor. But looking at the work he’s doing now, it’s clear he chose the right path.

At FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine), Kunz has quickly built a reputation as a student researcher focused on helping physicians better understand and treat complex neurological conditions.

His work has already earned national recognition and is beginning to shape how clinicians think about brain hemorrhages and tumor-related changes.

Rethinking how brain bleeds are treated

One of Kunz’s research projects focuses on improving treatment for chronic subdural hematomas, a type of brain bleed that develops gradually after a fall or head injury. Blood collects between the brain and its outer layers, creating pressure that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

About 125,000 subdural hematomas are diagnosed each year in the U.S. and are a growing issue, especially among older adults. While surgery is effective at removing the blood, the condition returns in about 15% to 20% of patients.

Kunz has been studying a newer, less invasive approach known as middle meningeal artery embolization. Instead of opening the skull, physicians thread a catheter through an artery and block the blood supply feeding the hematoma. In some cases, it can replace surgery altogether; in others, it’s used alongside surgery to reduce the risk that the bleed will come back.