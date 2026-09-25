After Agamemnon: FIU Theatre brings an ancient tale of revenge to life

Agamemnon’s story doesn’t end on the big IMAX screen. The legendary Greek king featured in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster, The Odyssey, may be dead by the time Sophocles’ Elektra begins, but his murder still haunts the family he left behind.

For his daughter Elektra, grief is not something to overcome. It's something to act upon.

In FIU Theatre’s production of Sophocles' ancient Greek tragedy Elektra, running from September 25 through October 4 at The Wertheim, students bring a 2,400-year-old story of family, loss and revenge to the stage, inviting audiences to consider how far someone might go in the name of justice, even if it means standing up to the powers that be.