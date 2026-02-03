Alumna helps Inter Miami CF reach its goals

Nathalia Barros MS ’25 has a habit of saying yes to interesting opportunities and then figuring out how to make the most of them. She has worked in her native country of Brazil as a consultant, in Las Vegas as an intern with a leading sports and entertainment company and, now, in South Florida in member services with Inter Miami soccer.

Barros recently returned to the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, from which she earned a master’s degree, with stories from the field to share with students. We caught up with her to talk about the moments that shaped her career, her perspective on hospitality and why bringing industry into the classroom is something she’s especially excited about.



Tell us about the path that led you here?

I began my career at Ernst & Young in Brazil, growing from trainee to senior consultant in a high-performance environment. Consulting taught me how big ideas become real decisions, how to work with C-level leaders and how to understand business at scale.

When I moved to Los Angeles to study at UCLA, my world expanded. As part of the athletics department, I took on work that was about experiences and moments people remember. That curiosity led me to a summer internship in Las Vegas, where I worked on marketing for iconic shows at Wynn, Virgin Hotels and Resorts World, including Katy Perry’s residency.

Then soccer called. LA Galaxy recruited me as a sales representative. As a Brazilian, working in the sport felt like home, and I saw how sports connect cultures and how hospitality can turn a game into something unforgettable. Joining Inter Miami CF became the next dream. It’s a front-row seat to the future of soccer in the U.S.

In your role, how do you manage, retain and grow the club's base of season ticket holders?

I work closely with members who have believed in the club from the very beginning. I try to elevate their experience by creating moments fans never forget, like kids walking onto the field with players or holding the center-circle flag. I partner with corporate leaders who use hospitality as an extension of their business strategy. Together, we design and customize premium spaces that reflect their brands, host clients and build meaningful relationships. Every detail matters, and that balance of strategy, creativity and human connection is what makes the work both demanding and deeply rewarding.

How do you define hospitality, and how did FIU shape your perspective?

To me, hospitality is about making people feel seen and part of something special. It’s the ability to read a room, anticipate needs and make people feel understood. Service is skill. Hospitality is intention. That philosophy is exactly why FIU’s master’s in hospitality resonated with me. The program approaches hospitality as a strategic discipline, not just an operational one. During my studies, I realized I was already living these principles in my professional work.

Soccer is growing rapidly in the U.S. What do you think will be its impact on hospitality?

Soccer in the U.S. is moving from being an emerging sport to becoming a global platform, with MLS expansion, international ownership, global players and the World Cup on the horizon.

From a hospitality and business perspective, this shift raises the bar. Fans are no longer comparing experiences locally. They’re comparing them to what they’ve seen in Europe, Latin America and beyond. That creates an opportunity to design experiences that feel globally sophisticated while remaining locally authentic. Cities like Miami are uniquely positioned in this moment, not just as hosts but as cultural connectors. Soccer becomes the entry point, and hospitality is what turns that global attention into lasting relationships, economic impact and repeat engagement.

With Miami Freedom Park opening soon as the new home of Inter Miami, that connection between hospitality and sport will be on full display.

Miami Freedom Park is a 131-acre district that will include year-round programming, all just minutes from Miami International Airport. This isn’t just about hosting matches. It’s about creating a destination that lives 365 days a year and connects sports with the daily life of a city. This project shows how sports can be a platform for economic growth, cultural exchange and meaningful experiences.

Tell us how you connected with FIU students recently.

I wanted to reach students in different, complementary ways because people learn differently and the industry itself is multi-dimensional. The first initiative was an industry panel we held on campus about Miami Freedom Park. To give students direct exposure to real decision-makers and real challenges, we brought to campus leaders who are actively building the sports-and-entertainment district.

I also sat down with FIU’s student chapter of the American Marketing Association for a podcast episode focused on careers, fan engagement and soccer as a global business. The format encouraged honest, dynamic conversations and questions that might not come up in the classroom.

Finally, I was the guest speaker for two classes taught by hospitalty professor Steven Moll on the topic of sport and recreation management. I covered the pillars of sports hospitality, which include experience design, operations, relationship management, and revenue and value creation.



What advice would you give students aiming to reach the highest levels of hospitality?



First, stay curious. New environments and new challenges spur the best learning. Second, bring energy and initiative. Hospitality is emotional and human. Those who move things forward are the ones who engage, connect, and create momentum. And third, practice gratitude. Some days feel overwhelming, but then I remember this is exactly what I worked for. Being busy with purpose is a privilege and a sign you’re building something meaningful.

“I love it,” she says. “Just being over there and in the middle of all the excitement.”