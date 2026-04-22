Alumna named executive vice chancellor and provost of CUNY

Alumna Alicia M. Alvero ’96 first fell in love with higher education at FIU.

A first-generation college student and the daughter of Cuban refugees, Alvero is one of many Panthers who was raised in Miami and came to FIU seeking opportunities for a fulfilling career and increased social mobility.

Today, she is the executive vice chancellor and provost of The City University of New York (CUNY), the nation’s largest urban public university. As CUNY’s chief academic officer, Alvero oversees every aspect of the student and faculty academic experience and works together with thousands of administrators and faculty members.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I was going to be in this massive role,” Alvero says. “My journey was shaped by people who saw something in me and gave me an opportunity to succeed. I want to give back. I want to mentor, and I want to be a great example, a thought leader, a partner to faculty and staff. I know the power of public higher education.”

Two pillars of her leadership style: humility and authenticity.

“I never ever want to forget what it was like to be a student,” she says, “and I never want to forget what it was like to be a faculty member. I don’t take my role lightly. It’s an honor, and I work hard to create a comfortable environment. I always take into account people’s feedback and ideas.”