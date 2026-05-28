Alumni leading at FIFA World Cup 2026

Daniel Marin ’05, MBA ‘11

Two-time alumnus Daniel Marin’s love for international communications — a love that was fostered by FIU — led him to one of the biggest jobs of his career: he is currently the executive director of public relations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“It’s very exciting,” he says. “This is a global event. I feel like I’m representing FIU, I feel like I’m representing Miami. It’s an honor. I lead the global communications around the FIFA World Cup, basically trying to put out all proactive information for fans [and] for stakeholders to know what the tournament is, where it’s going to be, how it’s going to be played and how people can participate. I’m really putting the tournament face-forward for the world to learn more about it.”

The seasoned PR executive is no stranger to big-name brands. He’s worked at Netflix and Amazon, leading international communications initiatives.

For example, Marin inaugurated a role in which he served as the head of communications for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios across Latin America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and U.S. Hispanic markets. He is particularly proud of starting Prime Video’s first U.S. Hispanic focused PR division to support Spanish-language content in the United States.

His role at FIFA World Cup, though, is unlike anything he’s ever done before.

“We deal in the business of passion,” he says. “That’s not something that’s measurable per se. It’s not something that gives you quantitative data that you are always able to go back to... We can sense when something is really being accepted by fans. That is gut, not data. That’s very different.”

Daniel Marin

Marin says FIU opened his eyes to the power of international business.

“My FIU years were formative for me,” he says. “[They] put me on a path to really appreciate international business, international communications. I love being a bridge between entities in the United States and different parts of the world. That is what brought me to the doorstep of FIFA.”

Marin holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and an MBA from FIU. He says his journey shows that dreaming big and being open to opportunities makes all the difference. He also credits his wife — an FIU alumna herself — as being the "best support in the world, my biggest cheerleader” and a key reason behind his success.

Besides being a PR executive, Marin is also an artist who runs his own art business. His work, which is mostly focused on mixed media pieces, sits in private collections in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, including the official collection of the city of Seattle and Europe’s LUMAS Gallery’s portfolio. His work has also been featured in gallery shows and multiple times at Spectrum, which is one of the major art fairs during Art Basel and Miami Art week.