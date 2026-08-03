Alumnus named early heart researcher of the year

One person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Heart problems plague thousands of people, including children: about 40,000 babies are born each year with congenital heart defects.

These numbers are staggering. Billions of lives are impacted around the world.

Daniel Chaparro ’18, Ph.D. ’25 is a researcher working hard to uncover the underlying biological mechanisms of cardiovascular disease and ways to improve treatment capabilities for children with congenital heart defects. A biomedical engineer at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Chaparro focuses on cardiovascular tissue engineering and the preservation of living heart valve replacements (known as a “grafts”) for transplants.

For his work, Chaparro was recently named the 2026 Florida Heart Research Foundation’s “Stop Heart Disease Early Career Researcher of the Year.” He received the award this week during the annual meeting of the Florida Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, which was held in Orlando. The award recognizes and promotes excellence in cardiovascular research throughout Florida and comes with a $50,000 prize for the honoree.

“The award means so much to me,” Chaparro says. “One of my mentors, Dr. Joshua Hutcheson, and one of my lab mates have both received this award. Receiving the same award cements the fact that I’m on the right path to becoming a successful researcher. FIU is making huge strides toward becoming a powerhouse in cardiovascular research, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Daniel Chaparro

Chaparro began his journey researching the heart as an undergraduate at FIU. He took a class with Joshua Hutcheson, who is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and the director of the FIU-Florida Heart Research Foundation Center for Innovation in Cardiovascular Health.

“Danny was a student in the first class I ever taught at FIU,” Hutcheson recalls. “Right away, he was one of the students that made teaching fun. His enthusiasm, his asking questions, his genuine curiosity to learn more about whatever subject we were discussing…I saw that innate curiosity combined with a very high level of intelligence.”

Chaparro took a job as a research assistant in Hutcheson’s Cardiovascular Matrix Remodeling Lab. “He seemed to really enjoy it,” Hutcheson says. “I started talking to him about what a Ph.D. could look like.”

Hutcheson demystified the whole Ph.D. process and shared information with him about funding opportunities. Chaparro decided to pursue the advanced degree.

As a doctoral student, Chaparro conducted key research in Hutcheson’s lab. He analyzed a wealth of cardiovascular tissue samples to understand the root causes of cardiovascular disease. “He was extremely productive,” Hutcheson recalls. “In lab meetings, he would lead conversations, and he just became an example for all the other students. Early on, he was someone that I thought of as a colleague.”