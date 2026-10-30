Alumnus named head of Telemundo Studios

Juan C. Acosta ’95 MBA ‘01 is leading the content strategy behind some of the most recognized Hispanic shows in the country. He recently began his tenure as head of Telemundo Studios.

Acosta oversees all the original, scripted content for the network. These productions include feature films, premium series, and telenovela super series. The telenovela super series are Spanish-language soap operas that are some of the most popular shows among Hispanic families in the U.S. and across the globe.

He is involved in every aspect of the network’s scripted productions, including franchises like Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur, one of the top-consumed Spanish-language shows globally. His role includes developing and producing stories; finding the writers and directors who can translate them to the screen; securing the talent that brings them to life; and putting it all together to entertain audiences.

The role is massive. So are Acosta's credentials.

Acosta is an award-winning media executive with more than 25 years of experience at some of the top entertainment companies, including Walt Disney Company, MGM Studios, Paramount and Viacom (which at the time was the parent company of giants like Nickelodeon and MTV). Most recently, he was head of Mediapro Studios for the U.S. and Canada, where he launched and scaled North American operations.

At Paramount, Acosta spent more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president of Paramount Latin America. Eventually, he held the role of president of Paramount International Studios, Streaming & Networks, in which he oversaw operations across 95 countries and 15 offices (a team of more than 3,000 employees), as well as 90 channels and services such as Paramount+ and Pluto. Throughout his tenure, he also helped the network launch a studio in Miami and acquire production companies in both Argentina and Chile.

Acosta, who did a four-year stint at Telemundo years ago, says that being back at the network feels a lot like coming home.

“I’m back to my roots at Telemundo. It’s a very full-circle moment,” Acosta says. “This is really where I learned about scriptwriting, the arc of the story, how you interweave all these stories and characters to build tension and dramatic flair. It’s also where I learned how that translates into a budget and how that budget needs to be monitored closely.”

During his first job at the network (he was director of finance for content/studios), he recalls wondering if his future growth would be at Telemundo. “I thought, ‘How cool would it be if I ran this studio one day?’”

Today, he’s living that dream.