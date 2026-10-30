Alumnus named head of Telemundo Studios

Juan C. Acosta ’95 MBA ‘01 is leading the content strategy behind some of the most recognized Hispanic shows in the country. He recently began his tenure as head of Telemundo Studios.
Acosta oversees all the original, scripted content for the network. These productions include feature films, premium series, and telenovela super series. The telenovela super series are Spanish-language soap operas that are some of the most popular shows among Hispanic families in the U.S. and across the globe.
He is involved in every aspect of the network’s scripted productions, including franchises like Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur, one of the top-consumed Spanish-language shows globally. His role includes developing and producing stories; finding the writers and directors who can translate them to the screen; securing the talent that brings them to life; and putting it all together to entertain audiences.
The role is massive. So are Acosta's credentials.
Acosta is an award-winning media executive with more than 25 years of experience at some of the top entertainment companies, including Walt Disney Company, MGM Studios, Paramount and Viacom (which at the time was the parent company of giants like Nickelodeon and MTV). Most recently, he was head of Mediapro Studios for the U.S. and Canada, where he launched and scaled North American operations.
At Paramount, Acosta spent more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president of Paramount Latin America. Eventually, he held the role of president of Paramount International Studios, Streaming & Networks, in which he oversaw operations across 95 countries and 15 offices (a team of more than 3,000 employees), as well as 90 channels and services such as Paramount+ and Pluto. Throughout his tenure, he also helped the network launch a studio in Miami and acquire production companies in both Argentina and Chile.
Acosta, who did a four-year stint at Telemundo years ago, says that being back at the network feels a lot like coming home.
“I’m back to my roots at Telemundo. It’s a very full-circle moment,” Acosta says. “This is really where I learned about scriptwriting, the arc of the story, how you interweave all these stories and characters to build tension and dramatic flair. It’s also where I learned how that translates into a budget and how that budget needs to be monitored closely.”
During his first job at the network (he was director of finance for content/studios), he recalls wondering if his future growth would be at Telemundo. “I thought, ‘How cool would it be if I ran this studio one day?’”
Today, he’s living that dream.
Connecting the community
Acosta views his current role at Telemundo as a way to give back to his community by helping Hispanics in the United States stay connected with their roots and stories through entertainment.
For example, telenovelas are a genre all their own – one that speaks to the hearts of many Hispanic Americans. The audience is often intergenerational, with viewers ranging from abuelas to young adult grandkids.
“We make sure to include the melodrama and thrillers and action that everyone expects from us,” Acosta says. “We’ve created and stamped that content into our DNA. It’s about being true to the values of the U.S. Hispanic experience and those of second- and third-generation Hispanics. That’s my primary role.”
Acosta, the son of Cuban immigrants, says this mission is dear to his heart. “I am a U.S. Hispanic that has gone through this experience. I grew up five blocks from FIU. I went to Coral Park Senior High School. I’m very much homegrown, a Miamian. It allows me to ensure that the storytelling is authentic.”
Panther journey
Acosta, who earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA, both from FIU, says that the university laid the foundation for his success. Perhaps the most enduring impact FIU had on his life goes back to a concept he learned in class – one that helped him unlock the possibilities of finance.
“I have been quoting my first accounting professor since 1995,” he says. Over the years, her name faded from his memory, but he hasn't forgotten the lessons she taught him. “She used to say a phrase, ‘The numbers tell a story. It tells you about their past, how they are doing today and their future.’ I’ve quoted her so many times. Just yesterday I used it during a fireside chat, talking about how that philosophy allowed me to think bigger and how I could use it in an operational role.”
He adds, “That accounting professor inspired me so much. She made me realize how accounting concepts are at the core of every organization. Once I understood how media companies work, the creative aspect, I started working more closely with that side of things.”
Today, Acosta bridges finance and creative knowledge – something that sets him apart and informs his visionary leadership. “That combination of finance and creativity allowed me to find my super-power,” he says.
And it all started at FIU. “You have a fantastic support system that helps you graduate, get a job and do something you really enjoy,” Acosta says of the university. “Those things are a true testament to what higher education is.”