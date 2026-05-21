America’s best beach named for 2026, while environmental challenges sideline others

The best beach in America is actually two beaches in one, according to Dr. Beach’s annual Top 10 list.

Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, topped this year’s Best Beaches in America List, released by the FIU coastal scientist whose real name is Stephen Leatherman. Poipu Beach is located on Kauai’s sunny south shore and features a submerged sand pit called a tombolo. This geographic feature separates two pocket beaches — one with calmer, shallow water and the other exposed to open-ocean waves.

“This family beach is known for its golden coral sand and crystal-clear water,” Leatherman said.

The eastern end of this double beach is protected by an offshore island, making it a great snorkeling destination. Monk seals and sea turtles frequently come ashore in the afternoon to rest. Leatherman is quick to remind beachgoers to observe but never disturb. Another highlight of this beach — smoking is not allowed, a fact that earns the beach bonus points in Leatherman’s scientific evaluation.

The highly anticipated list, released every year ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, shines a spotlight on America’s most picturesque and environmentally thriving beaches across the United States. A professor in Earth and Environment, Leatherman’s methodology uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, including water quality, sand softness, wave action, safety, management and environmental conditions.

While the U.S. has plenty of postcard-worthy beaches to evaluate, Leatherman said some beloved shorelines are increasingly vulnerable to pollution, storms and coastal erosion. Two beaches that have historically been among the top 10 have been noticeably absent for the past couple of years. North Carolina’s Lighthouse Beach in Cape Hatteras National Seashore has been left out of the top 10 after severe erosion from coastal storms revealed the remains of an old U.S. Navy submarine spy station that, along with its concrete remains, has been leaking oily substances. Another beach dropped from the rankings was Coronado Beach near San Diego, where beaches are increasingly impacted by sewage-contaminated wastewater flowing north from Mexico’s Tijuana River.

One beach that was left off last year — Caladesi Island State Park — has returned to the top 10 after recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024. The storm’s powerful surge heavily damaged park facilities, but restoration efforts have largely been completed and the beach is once again open to the public.

This year’s rankings feature beaches from Hawaii, New York, Florida, South Carolina and Massachusetts.