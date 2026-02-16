Bad Bunny not the only first-timer at the Super Bowl

Additionally, I got to see some of my favorite celebs up close, which was an incredible experience in and of itself. Even though it was a thrilling moment, we were reminded that celebrities are still humans. Respecting their boundaries by not approaching, interfering, or requesting pictures was part of our job, as was letting them take in the moment like everyone else. This perspective stuck with me. It reaffirmed that, particularly at an occasion of this size, professionalism and decency are equally as crucial as energy.

I oversaw one of the football activations at the Super Bowl Fan Experience, helping with fan interactions and picture ops. I realized why I had chosen this career after seeing individuals leave with a smile, a chuckle, and a memory in their hands. The excitement, the crowd, and even all the chaos turned into unforgettable moments that served as a reminder of the power of shared experiences.

I witnessed firsthand the amazing coordination required for an event of this magnitude. Every aspect, from stadium settings to outdoor operations, is purposefully planned, practiced, and carried out. My supervisors taught me valuable skills that I could use right away in the real world, such as patience, observation, and clear communication. The saying, "when in doubt, check first, act second," is one that has stayed with me. Even though it might not seem like much, it can have a huge impact on an important event like the Super Bowl.