Bad Bunny not the only first-timer at the Super Bowl

Being chosen as one of 12 FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management students to work Super Bowl LX was surreal, and while I knew it would be an incredible opportunity, experiencing it in real time was beyond anything I imagined.
From the very start, I learned lessons I’ll carry with me for life. One of my supervisors shared a tip that truly stuck: always anticipate what a guest might need before they ask and make it seamless. Simple actions like smiling, offering useful guidance, or just making someone feel seen may have a big impact in a setting as large and hectic as the Super Bowl. I quickly realized that hospitality isn’t just about the big moments; it’s about creating small, meaningful experiences for every single person.
Additionally, I got to see some of my favorite celebs up close, which was an incredible experience in and of itself. Even though it was a thrilling moment, we were reminded that celebrities are still humans. Respecting their boundaries by not approaching, interfering, or requesting pictures was part of our job, as was letting them take in the moment like everyone else. This perspective stuck with me. It reaffirmed that, particularly at an occasion of this size, professionalism and decency are equally as crucial as energy.
I oversaw one of the football activations at the Super Bowl Fan Experience, helping with fan interactions and picture ops. I realized why I had chosen this career after seeing individuals leave with a smile, a chuckle, and a memory in their hands. The excitement, the crowd, and even all the chaos turned into unforgettable moments that served as a reminder of the power of shared experiences.
I witnessed firsthand the amazing coordination required for an event of this magnitude. Every aspect, from stadium settings to outdoor operations, is purposefully planned, practiced, and carried out. My supervisors taught me valuable skills that I could use right away in the real world, such as patience, observation, and clear communication. The saying, "when in doubt, check first, act second," is one that has stayed with me. Even though it might not seem like much, it can have a huge impact on an important event like the Super Bowl.
I learned a lot about event operations from this experience, but it also validated my love and showed me where I belong. I have the utmost gratitude to FIU Hospitality and the Chaplin School for giving me this chance, as well as to the amazing students and staff I had the privilege of working with.
Through it all, one message resonated deeply with me. During his halftime performance, Bad Bunny shared the words “Nunca dejes de creer en ti, " which translates to never stop believing in yourself. Those remarks really resonated during the excitement, pressure, and energy of the largest event I've ever worked on. I was pushed, challenged, and reminded of my abilities by this experience, but it also made me realize that confidence is something that is developed gradually, challenge after challenge. I'm keeping that message in mind as I continue my journey, never stop believing in yourself, keep learning, and keep showing up.
View this post on Instagram