Beyond appearances: FIU Theatre’s double feature reveals hidden truths

The exploration of identity and appearances also extends to the production's costume design, particularly in Overtones, where clothing helps distinguish the characters' public personas from their inner selves.

“My main inspiration came from the playwright and her focus on women and their struggle for meaning and identity outside of marriage,” says BFA Design student Elliot Eibe. “Characters like Harriet and Margarett wear period clothing that represents the struggle between women to uphold and maintain social position, while their inner selves, Hetty and Maggie, feature less structured and drapelike designs, playing with the idea of surrealism vs. realism to visually distinguish the characters' representative identities from their inner selves.”

In a world where appearances often shape first impressions, Overtones and Trifles remind audiences that understanding others requires looking beyond the surface. Whether through the thoughts we conceal or the details we overlook, both plays reveal how much can be discovered when we take the time to look a little closer.

FIU Theatre’s double feature of Overtones and Trifles is playing now through Nov. 22 at The Wertheim.