Beyond the Checklist: Ryan Pontier puts humanity at the heart of mentoring

The power of an open door

Pontier has made a lasting impact on Riera — a bond detailed across a seven-page nomination letter. In it, Riera acknowledges how Pontier helps students heal from academic and professional trauma through a mentorship that feels entirely organic. He works side-by-side with his students on their manuscripts — helping them master complex research methods that are often not taught in doctoral classes, while building the confidence they need to find their own voices as writers.

“He stands with and alongside us, his students, to do the work giving of his time, expertise, and heart,” Riera wrote.

This support extends far beyond the university walls. Pontier is known for blurring the lines between professional networking and genuine community, often hosting reunions and celebrations. By connecting his current graduate students with alumni, colleagues, and school district and community leaders, he creates a bridge to the professional world. Riera, who recently received two job offers from Miami-Dade County Public Schools, directly attributes the offers to these gatherings.

Perhaps most impactful is Pontier’s intuition for when a student is struggling. When Riera had a presentation accepted by the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), he lacked the resources to attend. Though Riera never voiced his financial concerns, Pontier reached out, identifying grant funding to ensure his student didn't miss the opportunity.

Impact beyond the classroom

The depth of Pontier’s impact often catches him off guard. He recalls reading the dissertation of a former doctoral student who had struggled with medical issues during her studies. Expecting a standard acknowledgment, he was instead met with a profound tribute — she credited Pontier with teaching her that it was possible to be successful while still prioritizing family and self-care.

“She called me a ‘Magnificent Mentor,’” Pontier recalled, still visibly moved by the memory. “I had to stop and practice breathing because it caught me so off guard. I thought I was just being a nice person.”

From the Rio Grande to Miami

Pontier’s journey into education was sparked by his own high school Spanish teacher in New Jersey — a mentor he still visits today. That spark led him to major in Spanish at Boston College and eventually to a dual-language school in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. His experiences have fueled a 20-year career dedicated to bilingual education.

“FIU students have some of the richest experiences I’ve ever connected with,” he said. “The fact that their lives have often been so different from mine is what is so exciting. We have a lot to teach and learn from each other.”

It’s this ability to turn personal connection into scholarly impact that Dean Kuntz says sets Pontier apart.

“Ryan has built a career that brings together faculty, students, and community members to the benefit of colleagues and students alike. He sets an important example for how to bring scholarship to bear on daily practices, all in the interest of bettering those communities in which we are situated.”

The William R. Jones Award was presented on Valentine’s Day at a conference in Tampa—a fitting date for an educator whose career is defined by heart, advocacy, and the belief that every student deserves to be seen as a whole person.