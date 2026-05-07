Canvas is currently unavailable due to national cybersecurity incident

Dear members of the university community,

The Canvas Learning Management System is currently unavailable due to a cybersecurity incident affecting the platform. Institutions nationwide are experiencing similar disruptions.

FIU is actively coordinating with Instructure, the company that operates Canvas, to assess the situation and determine next steps.

The university's cybersecurity team remains engaged with Instructure and is closely monitoring developments. Please be aware of potential phishing attempts offering to recover access to your Canvas data.

Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.