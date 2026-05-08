Classes to begin on Monday as scheduled, Canvas operational

The following update was shared on the evening of Friday, May 8.

We have completed a review of the Canvas Learning Management system and will be restoring access to the platform by 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 9. Summer classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, May 11.

We also continue to urge everyone to remain vigilant for potential phishing attempts or suspicious communications related to this situation. Please do not click on unexpected links or provide login credentials in response to unsolicited messages.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to safeguard the system and support a smooth return to instruction.

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The following update was shared on the morning of Friday, May 8.

Dear members of the university community,

Overnight, FIU was informed that the Canvas Learning Management System has been restored.

At this time, university administrators and our cybersecurity team are conducting a thorough review to verify the integrity and security of the platform before restoring access for university use. Please note that access to the system will remain unavailable until further notice. Our priority is to ensure that Canvas is secure and functioning as expected before access is reopened to the university community.

We know many faculty, students, and staff are preparing for the start of classes on Monday, May 11. Please continue to monitor your FIU e-mail on a regular basis regarding any steps needed to support a smooth start to the term.

We also continue to urge everyone to remain vigilant for potential phishing attempts or suspicious communications related to this situation. Please do not click on unexpected links or provide login credentials in response to unsolicited messages.

We will continue to keep the university community informed as updates become available. Thank you for your cooperation, patience, and understanding.

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The following update was shared on Thursday, May 7.

Dear members of the university community,

The Canvas Learning Management System is currently unavailable due to a cybersecurity incident affecting the platform. Institutions nationwide are experiencing similar disruptions.

FIU is actively coordinating with Instructure, the company that operates Canvas, to assess the situation and determine next steps.

The university's cybersecurity team remains engaged with Instructure and is closely monitoring developments. Please be aware of potential phishing attempts offering to recover access to your Canvas data.

Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.