From teen phenom to ABC News source: Recent journalism grad has a knack for storytelling

Cure participated in an in-depth interview and offered analysis on Mendoza’s development as both an athlete and a leader. He also shared how the student-athlete’s personality, work ethic and growth over time contributed to his success.

Cure credits his time at FIU with elevating a talent he began honing years earlier. “Caplin helped sharpen my skills as a broadcaster, storyteller and interviewer,” he said. “Those experiences gave me the confidence and preparation necessary to contribute to a major documentary project.”

Through his work as a contributor to Caplin News and involvement in student projects, Cure developed a strong foundation in on-camera presence, storytelling and interviewing. Rather than pursuing traditional internships, he focused on building his own platform, launching The Benjamin Cure Show in 2022 while still in high school. The show began as a sports-focused online series and has since evolved into a long-form interview platform centered on conversations with individuals shaping Miami across business, public policy, media and community leadership.

Through the platform, Cure has interviewed a range of figures including sports media personality Pat McAfee, entrepreneur Roberto Linck, Miami Commissioners Ralph Rosado ’96 and Damian Pardo, prominent Miami lobbyist Bert Hernandez and other leaders across business, media, law and public affairs, with conversations centered on leadership, decision-making and the future of Miami. “The show has taught me the value of preparation, communication, curiosity and relationship building,” he said.

His experience in media began well before college. At 14, he worked as a Kidcaster for the Miami Heat, participating in play-by-play commentary and conducting interviews with players and coaches. At 16, he became the youngest digital host in Major League Soccer history with Inter Miami CF, where he spent more than three years contributing to digital content, broadcasts and social media coverage. These early opportunities, combined with his time at FIU, helped shape his ability to navigate professional media environments and tell stories credibly.

Following his graduation last month, Cure plans to attend FIU College of Law while continuing to build experience in media, communications, public affairs and strategic advisory work, His long-term goals are to pursue corporate litigation and leadership roles that bridge law, business and public policy, while continuing to grow The Benjamin Cure Show as a platform focused on conversations shaping the future of Miami.

“Miami is home,” Cure said. “It’s the city that shaped me, gave me opportunities at a young age and helped me become the person I am today.”