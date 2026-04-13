Caplin students spotlight free speech at FIU

Students at the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media took center stage recently as they joined national leaders in journalism, law and academia for “Free Speech: A Conversation,” a daylong event that explored the role and relevance of free expression today.

Hosted at FIU, the event brought together industry professionals and students for a series of discussions on the First Amendment, with a strong emphasis on the lived experiences and perspectives of Caplin students.

A defining moment came during the opening panel, where Alejandro Marquina with Venezuelan ties, Norma Huembes with Nicaraguan ties, Valentina Gaspari with Argentinean ties and Anthony Cruz with Cuban ties, shared personal stories shaped by their experiences in countries where free speech is restricted or dangerous. Their reflections highlighted how different the reality of journalism can be outside the United States and why the ability to report freely matters.

“Alejandro, Norma, Valentina and Anthony exemplify what makes the Caplin School so special. The stories that they shared are moving and inspiring,” said Manny García, the inaugural Knight Foundation Executive Director at the Lee Caplin School of Journalism and Media.

“Our students were born in countries or their parents fled countries where press freedoms are non-existent or repression once flourished,” García said, who moderated the panel. “Our students shared why the First Amendment and rigorous local journalism matter now more than ever.”

During the discussion, students spoke about reporting on issues tied to their home countries and what it means to tell those stories freely in the United States. Marquina referenced covering political developments tied to Venezuela and the weight that came with it.

“I wanted to be part of this, to be part of history,” Marquina said during the panel. “Where my family is from, telling stories like these isn’t always possible. Being able to report on it here means everything.”

Other panelists shared similar perspectives, emphasizing how their backgrounds shape their approach to journalism and why the ability to report freely is deeply personal.

“I was honored to be a panelist on the Free Speech Project,” said Valentina Gaspari, a broadcast journalism major. “Surrounded by my extraordinary colleagues, the opportunity to participate in this discussion meant a great deal to me. As the daughter of immigrants who left Argentina in search of better opportunities, I am grateful to have shared my story and engaged in an open dialogue that highlights the importance of freedom of speech.”

Throughout the event, students spoke not only about their backgrounds, but also about the responsibility that comes with being a journalist and the stories that have shaped their perspective. For many, the ability to report, question and inform is not just a career path, but something deeply personal.

The event, presented in partnership with the Free Speech Project at Georgetown University and supported by the Knight Foundation, also featured leading journalists and legal experts who addressed the challenges facing press freedom today, including misinformation, political pressures and the evolving media landscape.

By bringing together students and professionals in the same space, the event reinforced the Caplin School’s commitment to hands-on learning and preparing the next generation of journalists to navigate complex, global issues. It also highlighted the importance of protecting free speech, not just as a constitutional right, but as a foundation for truth, accountability and storytelling.

The symposium served as a reminder that while freedom of speech is protected in the United States, it cannot be taken for granted, and for many Caplin students, it is a right they understand in a much deeper way.