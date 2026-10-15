Changing the conversation around mental health may reduce stigma

It took just one class period to change how a group of college students view mental illness.

In a 50-minute class activity, FIU psychology professor Meghan Owenz started with a simple premise — roughly 80% of people will experience a psychiatric disorder at some point in their lifetime.

She knows stigma can reinforce the idea that mental illness is something that happens to “other people” and discourages people from seeking help.

Throughout the class, Owenz challenged these common misconceptions about mental health. By the end, FIU psychology students were less likely to view people with mental illness as different from everyone else.

The students were also more likely to see mental health conditions as treatable. The findings were published in the journal Teaching of Psychology.

“We're not talking about them, or those other people,” Owenz said. “We're talking about us, because this is everybody.”

She had 79 of her students participate in an inquiry-based learning activity that asked students about their beliefs surrounding mental health and mental illness.

They then participated in a series of questions designed to show how common certain traits and everyday behaviors are, including having brown eyes and not keeping New Year’s resolutions.

Students moved around the room based on their responses, allowing them to see how many of their classmates shared the same experiences.

Owenz used the students’ responses to show that certain psychiatric disorders are surprisingly common, comparing them to everyday experiences that the students discussed in class.

Owenz also emphasized that common struggles, such as difficulties with sleep, mood, anxiety or attention, can be part of a person’s mental health.

“It’s a normal human thing to experience trouble with sleep or mood or anxiety or attention or eating,” Owenz said.

Professor Meghan Owenz pictured.

By the end of the activity, students were less likely to view people with mental illness as dangerous or different from “normal” people and were more likely to view mental health conditions as treatable rather than lifelong diagnoses.

Their new perspective also led students to question the name of the course, “Abnormal Psychology.”

Students ultimately agreed that the name no longer reflected how they understood mental health and mental illness.

“Something that affects 50% to 80% of people across their lifespan, then that is not abnormal. That’s an inaccurate term,” Owenz said.

Students came up with new course titles, in including Divergent Psychology, Mental Health Psychology, Normal Psychology and Not Abnormal Psychology.

Owenz encourages people to approach mental health struggles the same way they would a physical health concern.

“Don’t think that it needs to be something that you have to do in silence or by yourself, but talk to someone, talk to a mental health professional, reach out to friends and family,” Owenz said.

If you are an FIU student or know an FIU student who is struggling with their mental health, FIU offers on-campus Counseling and Psychological Services to enhance personal growth, emotional well-being and academic skills development.