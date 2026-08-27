Class of 2030: Kyam Ferrera, musician-engineer

Kyam Ferrera says his love for FIU was fate.

"I was destined from the start to come to FIU," he says. His aunt attended FIU years ago, and he vivdly recalls his parents gifting him an FIU shirt when he was a little boy. He proudly wore the shirt then. And he's proud to be a Panther today.

While other students raced to apply to dozens of colleges not always knowing where they wanted to study, Ferrera made a bold decision. He applied only to FIU. It was the university he already loved - the one he had his heart set on.

Ferrera was not only accepted into FIU but also selected to receive one of the university's merit-based scholarship.

Ferrera got a sweet surprise at his school, Cutler Bay Senior High School, when he was officially presented with a check for the FIU Blue and Gold Scholarship. Roary himself, along with FIU administrators from the Admissions office and the Scholarships office, presented Ferrera with the award.

"It was a surprise event," Ferrera recalls. "My family was there... It was great."

Ferrera began his journey as a civil engineering major in the FIU Honors College this fall.

He comes to FIU with a wealth of achievements. He was the president of the chess club and a member of the performing arts club. He also took music classes in school. Through the arts club, he was part of a band that would perform concerts at a variety of venues including at local schools, Cutler Bays' Town Hall and more. One highlight: Along with his school's band, Ferrera came to FIU to perform "Winter" from Vivaldi's "Four Seasons".

Ferrera has performed in numerous genres, ranging from classical to pop and rock. He plays the piano, guitar, bongos, steel pans, drums, violin, trombone and the djembe - a rope-tuned, skin-covered drum. He also sings. He gets the music gene from his dad, who used to give guitar lessons in Cuba years ago.

In school, Ferrera earned awards for his achievements in music, English and marine biology. He was recognized for his work in the performing arts club, receiving the "Best Band Performance" award. Separately, he participated in a state-wide civic education program that allowed him to visit Tallahassee and learn about government.

From top, clockwise: Kyam Ferrera received a check for his FIU scholarship during a surprise event at his school; Ferrera during one of his musical performances; and Ferrera and a group of fellow Panthers during Panther Camp before the start of the fall semester.

As he starts his journey at FIU, Ferrera says, he's ready for the ride. He's already made friends with his roommates. He organized an icebreaker for them in which they went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden together and shared a meal at a Sergio's restaurant before the start of the semester. He's also planning to hit the gym at the FIU Wellness and Recreation Center with friends regularly. And he's going to look into student organizations so he can start getting involved right away.

"I'm looking forward to making new friends and getting to learn how to thrive with this new independence," Ferrera says. "I'm also looking forward to preparing myself for my future career."