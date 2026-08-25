Class of 2030: Aidan Herzog, future construction manager

Aidan Herzog first experienced FIU life as a high school student. He traveled from his hometown in Naples, FL. to FIU's Engineering Center to gain some real-world experiences through a construction management summer program, which is offered by the Moss School of Construction.

As part of the program, students explore construction management and technologies through hands-on projects. Herzog learned about CAD and other software regularly used in the construction management field, and he met several FIU faculty members in the discipline.

"It was a great experience," Herzog recalls. "It helped me realize construction management is the path I want to go down."

It's also one of the reasons why Herzog decided that he would apply to FIU and become a Panther. His dad recommended he look into the university, and the more Herzog discovered about FIU (and after taking a tour of campus with university administrators), the more he decided it was the place for him.

"I've heard a lot of things about FIU having strong programs in construction and engineering," Herzog says. "That really grabs me. The biggest thing is how easy it is for FIU students in my field to get a job right after graduating college." The success in the job market is due in part to the Moss School of Construction's opportunities for students to network and learn from industry professionals through guest lectures, job site visits and at the bi-annual career expo, which helps connect students with internship and job opportunties.

Before beginning his senior year of high school, Herzog launched into an internship at Gulfstream Homes, a company that renovates and builds multimillion dollar homes. "I worked there through the entire summer," Herzog says. "I got a lot of hands-on experience, going to different sites, meeting different program managers. By the end, I was leading some of the meetings."

Construction management experiences are not the only things that have kept Herzog busy. He also shined as a student-athlete. A dedicated pitcher, Herzog was the captain of the baseball team both his junior and senior years. He earned various awards for his athleticism. His junior year, he was ranked No. 1 in his school district for batting average (.429) and slugging percentage (.600).

Aidan Herzog during his graduation; during baseball games as the pitcher of his team; and at the piano (Fun fact: Herzog enjoys playing both the piano and the guitar).

On the academic side, Herzog was a digital media editor as part of a student journalism class at his school, Marco Island Academy. The class tasked students with covering their school news and creating content that was shared on the school's Instagram page, which Herzog also helped run. Herzog created and edited videos and even appeared in some of them. He was also involved in Key Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and other service activities.

What is he most looking forward to at FIU? "I really want to start networking and getting to know people," he says. "Also, being able to settle down and call Miami my home."

He's already found a community at FIU, thanks in large part to his attending Panther Camp (a three-day camp that allows incoming students to bond over activities). "Going into Fall, I have so many friends already. I met every single one of them during Panther Camp. It's the best thing I could have done."

Herzog is also planning to jump into internships early on in his academic career at FIU. "I want to stand out when it's time to apply for jobs," he says. "One of the best ways to do that is having a lot of experience under my belt."

As to more immediate plans? He already attended F1rst Night and is ready to continue experiencing all the excitement of his first week as a Panther.