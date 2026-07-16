College of Law Professor Howard Wasserman speaks at Supreme Court Review conference

Wasserman teaches civil procedure, evidence, federal courts, civil rights, and First Amendment; he writes about the freedom of speech, the role of procedure and jurisdiction in public-law and civil-rights litigation.

At the recent conference, he spoke on the panel Civil Discourse and the Supreme Court . Panelists included Jonathan Adler (William & Mary School of Law), Catherine Mims Crocker (Cornell Law School), Greg Garre (former Solicitor General of the United States and partner at Latham & Watkins). Julie Silverbrook of the National Constitution Center moderated the discussion.