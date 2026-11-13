Common ADHD classroom accommodations may not help students succeed, FIU study finds

Why aren't common ADHD accommodations working?

Many classroom accommodations are designed to address ADHD symptoms, such as difficulty paying attention, staying focused or remaining seated. But Fabiano says reducing these symptoms doesn't necessarily address the challenges that interfere with a child's ability to learn and complete schoolwork.

Take extended time, for example. Giving a student more time to finish an assignment sounds reasonable. But for a child who already struggles to stay focused and complete tasks, simply extending the deadline may not solve the underlying problem.

"These approaches fail to build skills or address motivation," Fabiano said.

The distinction is important. Accommodations typically change the conditions in which a student learns or completes a task. Behavioral interventions, on the other hand, help children develop and practice skills by reinforcing the behaviors that support learning.

That doesn't mean accommodations are never useful. Some children may benefit from specific supports, depending on their individual needs. Rather, the findings challenge the assumption that the same accommodations will work for every student with ADHD.

"There may be times when accommodations may be helpful, but a 'one size fits all' approach to ADHD doesn't seem to be effective," Fabiano said.

What helps children with ADHD succeed in the classroom?

Fabiano recommends putting greater emphasis on positive behavioral supports, many of which teachers can incorporate into everyday classroom routines.

Simple strategies such as praising appropriate behavior, setting clear expectations and providing consistent feedback can help children understand what's expected of them and stay motivated to meet those expectations.

Daily report cards are another tool. Teachers can use them to establish individual goals, track a student's progress and provide regular feedback. Children receive positive reinforcement for meeting their goals, while parents can stay informed about how their child is doing at school.

Florida International University Center for Children and Families)



Rather than simply giving a student more time to finish an assignment, for example, a teacher might set a specific goal for completing the work, check in regularly and recognize the student's progress.

These approaches focus on helping children practice and strengthen the behaviors that support learning, rather than simply changing the environment around them.

The findings also raise questions about the use of common accommodations in Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and Section 504 plans, which are tailored to each student's needs.

Fabiano believes schools should place greater emphasis on behavioral interventions in general education classrooms, where most children with ADHD spend much of their school day, including students who receive special education services.

Parents can also work with teachers to ensure their child's IEP or 504 plan reflects their individual needs and includes strategies that are making a meaningful difference.