As GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and social media trends fuel society’s obsession with thinness, FIU philosophy professor Céline Leboeuf is challenging diet culture.

In her new book, “The Tyranny of Thinness,” she explores the roots of fatphobia and how intuitive eating can become an act of resistance. Part memoir, part cultural critique, the book traces the societal origins of fatphobia while examining intuitive eating as a powerful self-care tool during recovery from anorexia and bulimia. The book builds on her research published in Hypatia.

Leboeuf explores the racial origins of fatphobia and how people try to distinguish themselves from others by cultivating certain looks, in particular, the thin aesthetic. She points out that this standard gained popularity in the 1940s fashion industry, which normalized body sizes and weight requirements, shaping modern standards of fatphobia and sexism. Tall and slim women were thought to best showcase the clothes. That idea influenced extreme thinness as beauty.

“It’s an attitude towards people based on their body size or weight,” she says, “but it can also be about the way physical spaces or social interactions are structured. Being biased, looking at people in different ways, are all kind of colored by fatphobia.”

While her research highlights women's experiences, Leboeuf notes that fatphobia impacts everyone across gender, race, and identity lines. She said culture has put an emphasis on dieting, restricting or actively trying to lose weight or reach a mythical goal weight.

When society goes through cycles, society moves the goalpost. As a result, many people pursue weight loss without realizing their goals stem from societal pressure rather than actual health needs.

For those living with anorexia or bulimia, the struggle often expands beyond body size into a consuming mental loop. The focus shifts to habits like fasting or purging, where the routine itself offers a sense of control or satisfaction.

With the addition of GLP-1s, she cautions that using these drugs for quick aesthetic changes can trigger relapses or new forms of disordered eating, as highlighted in recent World Psychiatry recommendations. Some people on these medications end up taking more than they should to try to get results faster than intended. Compounding the risk, many are accessing these medications in regular or compounded forms online with little screening from a medical professional.

According to Leboeuf, choosing how and why a person feeds themself is a form of social resistance. Intuitive eating — listening to internal hunger cues and preferences instead of skipping meals — allows individuals to tune out the peer pressure and diet noise. Reclaiming well-being in this way transforms eating into a private act of defiance.

“I'm worried about the pressure that we get from a lot of marketing,” says Leboeuf. “It's over consumption when it's no longer about what your body needs and more of what the ad is telling me to do. That's where we get into problems.”

She adds that once self-care becomes a commodity that requires certain finances to acquire, then the people who don’t have the financial means are marginalized.

“That's a model we have to reject,” Leboeuf says. “Self-care did not mean a commodity accessible to only certain people, and I think we can reclaim that and make self-care into something that's available for all of us.”

Ultimately, self-care should be about being mindful and deliberate in how you live and attend to yourself, Leboeuf explains.

“Beauty does not dictate well-being or worth,” Leboeuf said.