Why more young adults are developing hypertension – and what you can do about it

Hypertension, or consistently high blood pressure, is becoming increasingly common among young adults. According to recent estimates, about 1 in 5 adults between the ages of 18 and 39 has elevated blood pressure or hypertension, yet many do not know they have it.

Because hypertension often develops without obvious symptoms, health experts frequently refer to it as a "silent killer." Left untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and vision problems later in life.

"People assume hypertension only affects older individuals," says Nadine Mikati, assistant teaching professor in dietetics and nutrition and director of the didactic program in dietetics. "I've seen it more commonly in younger people – individuals in their thirties who are taking medication” for high blood pressure.

The good news: Hypertension can often be prevented, managed and even reversed through healthy lifestyle changes and early detection.

What is Hypertension?

Affecting the body’s arteries, hypertension occurs when the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. To determine if this is the case, blood pressure should be measured routinely using a monitor or cuff.

Blood pressure is recorded as two numbers:

Systolic – the first (top) number – measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats.

– the first (top) number – measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats. Diastolic – the second (bottom) number – measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats.

Category Reading Measurement Normal Less than 120 systolic AND less than 80 diastolic 120-/80- Elevated 120-129 systolic AND less than 80 diastolic 120-129/80- Stage 1 Hypertension 130-139 systolic OR 80-89 diastolic 130-139/80-9 Stage 2 Hypertension 140 and higher systolic OR 90 and higher diastolic 140+/90+ Hypertensive Crisis 180 and higher systolic AND/OR 120 and higher diastolic 180+/120+

What are the symptoms of Hypertension?

Although hypertension often causes no symptoms, warning signs can include:

Blurred vision

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Frequent headaches or migraines

Lightheadedness

"A lot of people don't know they have high blood pressure because they don't feel it," Mikati says.

Why is Hypertension dangerous?

Untreated hypertension can damage blood vessels and force the heart to work harder over time. It significantly increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, heart failure and vision loss.

What causes Hypertension in young adults?

Genetics and Family History

"If your parents have high blood pressure, you're more likely to develop it yourself," Mikati says.

Poor Diet and Excess Sodium

Diets high in processed foods, sodium and saturated fats increase hypertension risk.

Lack of Physical Activity

A sedentary lifestyle can weaken the cardiovascular system and contribute to weight gain.

Chronic Stress

Long-term stress raises heart rate and increases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline.

Smoking and Alcohol Use

Both habits are strongly associated with elevated blood pressure.

How to prevent Hypertension naturally

Follow the DASH Diet

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan emphasizes:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Lean proteins

Low-fat dairy products

The plan limits sodium, saturated fat and added sugar.

Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity can lower blood pressure and reduce stress hormones.

Prioritize Sleep

Getting at least eight hours of sleep each night helps support heart health and recovery.

Practice Stress Management

Activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing and mindfulness can help reduce blood pressure.

Can Hypertension be reversed?

Many people with hypertension require medication, but lifestyle changes can make a significant difference.

"If a patient leads a healthier lifestyle, they can decrease the dosage of medication and eventually [wean] off it," Mikati says.

With early detection, healthy eating habits, regular exercise and stress management, hypertension can often be controlled—and in some cases reversed.