Doctoral student named to Explorers Club’s EC50

Gabriela Ochoa is working to transform the perceptions of sharks and promote sustainable fishing practices along the coast of Honduras – an achievement earning her recognition from The Explorers Club, an international organization dedicated to the advancement of field exploration and scientific inquiry.

She has been named to the The Explorers Club 50, a recogition of 50 under-the-radar individulas worldwide who are advancing field science, conversation and exploration. The prestigious annual list honors scientists, conservationists and storytellers whose work addresses the planet’s most pressing challenges, including biodiversity loss, environmental changes, human health, social inequality and access to knowledge. By joining this group, Ochoa, a doctoral student in FIU’s Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab, is recognized as an individual on the cutting edge of global exploration.

Integrating science, policy and community

A marine biologist and shark conservationist, Ochoa founded Honduras’ first nonprofit dedicated to marine conservation. The organization, ilili, whose name means "shark" in the Miskito language, focuses on protecting sharks and rays. Under her leadership, ilili established the first baseline for shark fisheries in the region and collaborated with the government to draft legislation that supports both marine life and local fishers. It is also the first conservation organization to operate within the indigenous Miskito territory.

“Gabbie's award is great recognition of her efforts to help conserve sharks and other marine life in a region where this has traditionally been somewhat neglected,” said Yannis Papastamatiou, associate professor of biology at FIU.

Ochoa’s work with ilili began during the COVID-19 pandemic, three years before she joined FIU in 2023. While working with the indigenous Miskito group in Honduras, she met her current advisors – adjunct professor Damian Chapman and Papastamatiou – who encouraged her to pursue her doctorate degree.

During an expedition in the Miskito Keys, she witnessed a fishing boat filled with sharks, including a 3.8-meter pregnant great hammerhead. Though Honduras is a designated shark sanctuary, economic necessity often drives illegal fishing, as the region lacks tourism and alternative livelihood opportunities. The trade peaks during Lent, when Catholics refrain from eating red meat, leading locals to consume dried shark meat, known as cecina. This observation led Ochoa to question the effectiveness of the sanctuary and eventually inspired the creation of ilili.