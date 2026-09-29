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Double victory: an epic pig roast and another win for FIU football

Double victory: an epic pig roast and another win for FIU football

Campus & Community

September 29, 2026 at 4:02pm

It was a lip-smacking afternoon as Panthers gathered for the country’s most unique tailgate. FIU’s pre-game pig roast competition saw more than 80 teams vie for bragging rights - and trophies - as they barbecued the whole hog and served it up with homemade sides. Topping off the festivities: the sweet football win that followed.

Photos and videos below by Margi Rentis, Nicolas Garcia, Carl-Frederick Francois, Vince Rives, Simon Torres, Luciana Arce, Alberto Lopez Mustelier, Reina Grant, Justin Olivero and FIU Athletics.

Chaplin School team with their roasted pig
Roasted pig with FIU sunglasses
Staff members pose during the tailgate
Roasted pig
A pastor from Christ Fellowship kicking off the event with prayer
The color guard display the flags while a vocalist sings the National Anthem
Paulina, the new female mascot, along with Roary
FIU Baseball pig roast team handing out pork, with baseball bat and helmet as props on the table
Police Department pig roast display
Wing eating competition
Team with NASCAR car
Attendees enjoying the pig roast
One of the Pig Roast competition winners holds up the trophy
Aerial view of pig roast tents
HR tent preparing their pork
Westwood Christian team at their tent
Aerial view of the pig roast tents
Marketing and Strategic Communications team at their tent
Attendees enjoying the pig roast
Christ Fellowship team with President Nuñez
Students enjoying the pig roast
Green School team at tent
Attendees enjoying the pig roast
Attendee speaks with President Nuñez and gives her a rosary
Foundation team at their tent
HR team at their pig roast tent
Construction Management display area featuring truck with American eagle drawing
Winner ribbons
Trophies
One of the winning teams on stage with President Nuñez
Westwood Christian team with their trophy

Enjoy the game. Celebrate the victory.

FIU football player
Football players running onto field
Roary celebrating
Football player pointing up
FIU football players during game
Football players during game
Students and fans enjoy the game
Dazzler celebrating
Football player during game
Football player during game
Students and fans enjoy the game
Students enjoying the game

Panther paw sticker