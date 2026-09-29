Double victory: an epic pig roast and another win for FIU football

It was a lip-smacking afternoon as Panthers gathered for the country’s most unique tailgate. FIU’s pre-game pig roast competition saw more than 80 teams vie for bragging rights - and trophies - as they barbecued the whole hog and served it up with homemade sides. Topping off the festivities: the sweet football win that followed.

Photos and videos below by Margi Rentis, Nicolas Garcia, Carl-Frederick Francois, Vince Rives, Simon Torres, Luciana Arce, Alberto Lopez Mustelier, Reina Grant, Justin Olivero and FIU Athletics.