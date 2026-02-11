Dr. Michael Swartzon elected to statewide leadership role in family medicine

The Florida Academy of Family Physicians (FAFP) is the third-largest state chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and represents thousands of physicians, residents and medical students across Florida.

Dr. Michael Swartzon, program director of the FIU/Baptist Health Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, associate professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and physician at Baptist Health, has been named president-elect of the FAFP.

Swartzon joined the AAFP in 2009 during residency and became an active member of the Florida chapter in 2013 after moving to Miami to begin his work with Baptist Health and FIU. He has since taken on leadership roles within the organization, serving on its board of directors since 2018 and most recently as secretary-treasurer from 2023 to 2024 and vice president from 2024 to 2025.

A dual board-certified physician in family medicine and sports medicine, Swartzon has also been deeply involved in advocacy, including a decade on the Government Relations Committee and a term as its chair from 2022 to 2023. He received the FAFP Excellence in Advocacy Award in 2023.

“I am thrilled to lead the almost 7,000 physicians, residents and students across the state,” said Swartzon. “I see my year as an opportunity to advocate for our field, for patient care and to help shape health care policy in Florida.”

As president-elect from December 2025 through December 2026, Swartzon will support current FAFP President Dr. Danielle Carter before serving as president from December 2026 to December 2027.

“My goal is to ensure that family medicine students, residents and physicians have the tools and freedom to take great care of their patients,” he said.

Swartzon said his election reflects the mission of FIU and Baptist Health to train future physicians and advance family medicine statewide. “Serving as president of FAFP is a natural extension of what we do here every day,” he said. “We mentor the next generation of physicians and ensure family medicine remains at the forefront of a healthy Florida.”

He added that the role will enhance the visibility of FIU and Baptist Health in state-level policy and advocacy conversations.

“My appointment underscores the commitment of FIU and Baptist Health to clinical excellence and the advancement of family medicine education,” said Swartzon. “The insights and network I gain from this leadership role will ultimately bring added perspective and value to my work at Baptist Health and in academics with FIU.”

Through his new position with FAFP, Swartzon will help guide advocacy efforts, physician support initiatives and policy priorities that impact family medicine practices and patient care statewide — further strengthening FIU and Baptist Health’s role in shaping the future of health care in Florida.