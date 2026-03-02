From baseball catcher to sport psychologist: alumnus helps student-athletes strengthen their mental game

Davy Phrathep '19 remembers his days behind the plate. As a catcher for FIU baseball, he recalls long hours in heavy gear under the hot Florida sun, the thrill of interacting with his teammates on the road as they traveled to away games and the worry that he was falling behind in classes. Those personal highs and lows that made up so much of his undergraduate years on campus now inform his professional career.

Today, as a licensed clinical sport psychologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, Phrathep meets individually with elite student-athletes navigating sports psychology concerns ranging from adjustment issues and depression to injury recovery and performance anxiety. To help them manage fear of failure, burnout and the demands of balancing academics and athletics, Phrathep encourages them to stay connected to their intrinsic motivation.

“It’s important for athletes to recognize that why they play is always evolving, he said. “When they live by their values, they can weather challenges and sustain their engagement.” Above all, he emphasizes self-compassion. “Have grace for yourself when you’re trying to push your limits,” he said. “You’re a human first. Accepting imperfections allows you to grow, adapt and pursue goals in a way that aligns with your values.”

That approach began with Phrathep’s own experience as a student-athlete. While at FIU, Phrathep managed the intense expectations of excelling as an Honors College student, a psychology major and a team catcher. He also carried the distinction of being only the second Laotian American to play Division I baseball in the United States – the first being his brother, at UCF – a legacy that came with its own pressure as he strove to meet the expectations of people back in his parents’ native country.

Phrathep recalls that, for him, one of his biggest stressors is having to interact with so many teammates who serve in different positions. That is, until he learned the psychology and the effectiveness of group work. “I was a catcher, so naturally my role involved getting to know pitchers and fielders well. It made me realize how relational sports are and the importance of effective communication and a good bond. I’d say it was one of my biggest contributions to me desire to becoming a psychologist.”

Phrathep found meaningful mentorship during his Honors College thesis project in the Department of Psychology and the research lab of Professor Bennett L. Schwartz, who recalls his former undergraduate.



“Davy Phrathep was a great student,” Schwartz said. “I particularly remember Davy being interested in applying what we know about perception and cognition to improving performance in sports.” It was this research experience that Phrathep credits for giving direction to his career journey and his earning acceptance into a docoral program.

Today, he says a mix of science, philosophy and lived athletic experience guides his work with the next generation of competitors.

Notably, Phrathep came out of athletic retirement in 2025 to make his international debut with the Lao National Baseball Team at the Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok. Living in Los Angeles before taking his current job in August, he had a break during the summer that allowed for what he admits was a “steep” ramp up in preparation for his return to the diamond.

“Outside of the physical training,” he said, “it was also meaningful to be able to take the theories I learned about mental health and performance in graduate school and apply them to the rebirth of my own career. Even though I wasn’t physically at my peak, mentally I felt stronger than ever, and I was fortunate to work with my own mental performance coach to improve the process.”

The experience proved a full-circle moment that reconnected him back to his first love and the competitive stage he now helps others navigate. Davy Phrathep, second from left, with his parents and brother, also invited to compete on the Lao National Team, at the 2025 Sea Games in Bangkok, Thailand

“I’ve always been interested in how our mind and emotions can impact experience, and baseball provided so many challenges that exposed weaknesses but also made success feel rewarding. Psychology helped me understand scientifically how the mind works, whereas philosophy gave me more the more abstract ‘why’ we think the way we do”, said Phrathep. “Most of the student-athletes I work with are pushing the limits of what they’re capable of,” he added. “That often comes with perfectionism, imposter syndrome and burnout. Helping them stay grounded in who they are, beyond their sport, is essential.” For current FIU student-athletes navigating similar pressures, his advice is simple.

“Ask for help. What you assume is someone else’s burden is often their purpose,” he said. “While it may seem noble to try to do things on your own, you achieve more and grow faster when you do it with a support system who wants to help you.”