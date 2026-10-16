Excellence worth celebrating: FIU honors its faculty

What does faculty excellence look like? At FIU, it takes many forms: a scientist studying freshwater ecosystems across continents, an engineer advancing environmental research, a computing pioneer developing intelligent systems and educators whose mentorship helps shape the next generation of leaders.

These are just a few examples of the accomplishments recognized during five days of faculty celebrations at FIU.

Building on the university's Faculty Convocation tradition, the expanded celebrations included receptions honoring those who earned tenure and promotion, a faculty appreciation football game, a special concert and social and the formal convocation, during which awards were bestowed.

Celebrating excellence across disciplines

At the Faculty Convocation Awards Ceremony, FIU recognized faculty for outstanding contributions to teaching, research, creative activity, service, advising, mentorship and engagement. The university also appointed five Distinguished University Professors, its highest faculty rank. The distinction recognizes scholars whose exemplary contributions have advanced their respective disciplines and strengthened the university's academic mission.

FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez emphasized the lasting influence of faculty on the students they teach and mentor.

“You help students discover what they are capable of, and you prepare them for lives and careers that will continue to evolve,” Nuñez said.

A highlight of the ceremony was a conversation between Anne S. Kiremidjian, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and Heather Russell, vice provost for faculty leadership and success.

Kiremidjian reflected on her pioneering research in earthquake risk and resilience, her experiences as one of the first women to receive tenure at the Stanford University School of Engineering and the importance of mentorship throughout her career. Her journey underscored the curiosity, perseverance and commitment to learning that contribute to a distinguished academic career.

Faculty scholarship with far-reaching contributions

Among this year's honorees were three internationally recognized scholars whose work illustrates the breadth of research and innovation taking place across FIU.

Berrin Tansel: Advancing environmental engineering

For Berrin Tansel, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, research and education have been central to her internationally distinguished career.

Her scholarly contributions include 186 scientific publications, nine book monographs, five additional authored or edited books and 40 invited and keynote presentations. Her work has earned prestigious honors from the Water Environment Federation and the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors.

Tansel received the 2026 Conference USA Faculty Achievement Award, recognizing her contributions to research, teaching and scholarly excellence.

Elizabeth P. Anderson: Connecting freshwater science and conservation

Across the Amazon, East Africa and South Florida, Elizabeth P. Anderson is studying freshwater ecosystems and the relationships between rivers, biodiversity and the communities that depend on them.

A professor in FIU's Department of Earth and Environment, Anderson founded the university's Tropical Rivers Lab, where collaborative research helps inform conservation strategies and environmental policy.

Her work has attracted nearly $6 million in external funding and produced more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, 12 book chapters and three books. Through her research, Anderson has also created opportunities for students and early-career scientists to participate in international scientific collaborations.

Anderson received the 2026 Fain Fellow Award, which recognizes exceptional faculty contributions to FIU's mission and honors the legacy of founding faculty member Stephen Fain.

Sundararaj S. Iyengar: Pioneering intelligent systems

Long before artificial intelligence became central to conversations about emerging technology, Sundararaj S. Iyengar was advancing research in sensor networks, data fusion and intelligent systems.

A Distinguished University Professor and Ryder Professor in FIU's Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences, Iyengar is recognized among the world's top 2% of scientists. He has authored more than 650 research publications and 30 scholarly books and mentored more than 65 doctoral students.

His contributions include the widely cited Brooks-Iyengar Sensor Fusion Algorithm, which combines information from multiple sensors to improve the reliability of data analysis.

Iyengar received the 2026 President's Council Outstanding Faculty Award during a milestone year that also saw him named an inductee into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame for his contributions to sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and intelligent systems.

“It was a wonderful event. Thanks for recognizing faculty,” Iyengar said of the Faculty Convocation Awards Ceremony.

A university community united in recognition

The celebrations extended beyond the awards ceremony, recognizing faculty at different stages of their academic careers and creating opportunities for colleagues to connect.

Tenure and promotion receptions honored academic milestones, and the faculty apreciation football game brought faculty together at Pitbull Stadium for a special pregame experience.

The week also showcased the artistic talents of FIU faculty through a concert at the Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, followed by a social co-sponsored by the Faculty Senate.

Together, these occasions reflected the breadth of faculty contributions and the importance of recognizing achievements across disciplines and academic pursuits.

“Your accomplishments are part of FIU's accomplishments. Your impact strengthens our collective impact,” said Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar.