The Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida has inducted five FIU professors, recognizing them as scholars whose research has benefited society. The inductees are Assefa M. Melesse, Mark Padilla, Mark Finlayson, Natalia Soares Quinete and Mariana Sanchez. This cohort reflects the width and breadth of FIU's research in areas of the environment, health and tech and innovation.

“These recognitions by the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida not only celebrate the rigorous, dedicated and productive work of our scholars, but also highlight the community of academic excellence that FIU continues to cultivate,” said Elizabeth M. Béjar, provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer of FIU.

Assefa M. Melesse is a distinguished university professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at the College of Arts, Sciences & Education. He was admitted as a full member of the academy for excellence in research, international leadership and bridging science and policy for global water security.

Mark Padilla is a professor in the Department of Global and Sociocultural Studies at the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs. He was inducted as a full member of the academy for his pioneering anthropological research on HIV, migration and disaster recovery in the Caribbean and U.S. Latino communities, integrating ethnographic, visual and policy-relevant methods to advance health equity and resilience.

Mark Finlayson is an associate professor and associate director for research and academic affairs in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at the College of Engineering & Computing. He was inducted as an associate member of the academy for his contributions to computational modeling of narratives, advancing understanding of the structure of cultural texts.

Natalia Soares Quinete is an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the College of Arts, Sciences & Education and the Institute of Environment. She was inducted as an associate member of the academy for her scientific and technological advances in environmental chemistry, particularly her research on emerging contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as forever chemicals.

Mariana Sanchez is an associate professor and assistant chair in the Department of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. She was inducted as an associate member of the academy for her research on how sociocultural and immigration-related factors shape Latino health trajectories and her leadership in advancing culturally informed, community-driven approaches to health equity.

The Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida was founded to prioritize the science of key issues and challenges impacting Florida. The academy provides expert advice and helps shape sound policies, inform public opinion and advance developments in science, environmental resilience, healthcare and more.

The inductees were selected based on their research achievements, innovation and leadership. The academy's 2026 class is its largest to date, welcoming 28 full members and 22 associate members, bringing its total membership to more than 300.

“We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of scholars and innovators to ASEMFL,” said ASEMFL President Yogi Goswami.

The latest class of FIU inductees joins previously recognized FIU scholars, as identified in FIU News' 2025 coverage:

The following faculty members have been selected as “Rising Stars” for 2026 by the academy: