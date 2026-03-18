Federal investment fuels new labs for coastal science and restoration

Florida International University unveiled two new research laboratories focused on coastal restoration and environmental monitoring last week.

The labs — the Marine Robotics and Autonomous Systems Lab and the Coastal Conservation and Restoration Laboratory — are part of the Institute of Environment’s efforts to expand research on the Everglades, Biscayne Bay and other South Florida’s coastal ecosystems. The project received a combined $11.5 million in federal funding. U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who led the federal efforts to support the labs, joined university leaders and researchers at Biscayne Bay Campus last week for the grand opening of the two labs.

“This is an investment in our future. This is an investment in our children. This is an investment in our nation. This is an investment in the world,” Wilson said. “This funding will modernize research towers, expand remote sensing and GIS technology, and create a central data clearinghouse so scientists and communities can better understand and protect our environment.”

The federal funding includes $9.5 million for robotics and autonomous systems, nearly $1 million for Biscayne Bay restoration and education, and a little more than $1 million for Florida Everglades work.

"Our commitment to environmental resilience is about protecting our natural resources and also about securing our future prosperity,” said FIU President Jeanette Nuñez. “We are building a more resilient, more sustainable and more prosperous Florida for generations to come."