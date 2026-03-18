Federal investment fuels new labs for coastal science and restoration

Florida International University unveiled two new research laboratories focused on coastal restoration and environmental monitoring last week.
The labs — the Marine Robotics and Autonomous Systems Lab and the Coastal Conservation and Restoration Laboratory — are part of the Institute of Environment’s efforts to expand research on the Everglades, Biscayne Bay and other South Florida’s coastal ecosystems. The project received a combined $11.5 million in federal funding. U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who led the federal efforts to support the labs, joined university leaders and researchers at Biscayne Bay Campus last week for the grand opening of the two labs.
“This is an investment in our future. This is an investment in our children. This is an investment in our nation. This is an investment in the world,” Wilson said. “This funding will modernize research towers, expand remote sensing and GIS technology, and create a central data clearinghouse so scientists and communities can better understand and protect our environment.”
The federal funding includes $9.5 million for robotics and autonomous systems, nearly $1 million for Biscayne Bay restoration and education, and a little more than $1 million for Florida Everglades work.
"Our commitment to environmental resilience is about protecting our natural resources and also about securing our future prosperity,” said FIU President Jeanette Nuñez. “We are building a more resilient, more sustainable and more prosperous Florida for generations to come."
The new robotics lab is developing autonomous systems and environmental sensors that can monitor ecosystems more efficiently and help scientists collect data in hard-to-reach environments. The Coastal Conservation and Restoration Laboratory supports research on water quality, habitat restoration and coastal resilience, providing space for scientists to study how South Florida’s ecosystems respond to ongoing environmental pressures like sea level rise and acute stressors like pollution.
“We are building a new vision for BBC that incorporates the amazing work we are already doing and becoming an innovation district for environmental and maritime technology for the future,” said Mike Heithaus, FIU vice provost of environmental resilience and Biscayne Bay Campus.
FIU students will be trained in next generation job skills including sensor, robot and autonomous vehicle design, 3-D printing, big data, and underwater communication systems. Wilson said the funding will also support partnerships with local communities and programs to train students in environmental science, engineering and related fields.
“The continued support and investment in FIU made possible through Congresswoman Wilson’s leadership are monumental in allowing us to provide cutting-edge research and training opportunities for our faculty and students,” said Todd Crowl, director of the Institute of Environment. “Equally important, it allows us to create meaningful opportunities to engage communities and schoolchildren across South Florida.”
The investments come as South Florida faces increasing environmental challenges, from coastal flooding to water quality concerns in Biscayne Bay and the Everglades. Researchers say improving monitoring and data collection — along with developing new technologies — will be critical to guiding restoration efforts in the years ahead.
“The establishment of these new labs reflects the strength of the collaborative ecosystem across FIU’s research community," said College of Engineering & Computing Interim Dean Inés Triay. "By bringing together expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced computing, we are driving ambitious, interdisciplinary research while enhancing our ability to translate foundational discoveries into impactful, real-world solutions.”