Fiber helps your gut — new research shows it may also help your bones

“People think about osteoporosis as something that affects their grandparents,” said Palacios, professor and chair of the department of dietetics and nutrition at FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. "But so much of what happens to our bones later is set in motion when we're young.”

Early adolescence, right around when puberty hits, is when the body builds most of the bone mass we'll carry for life. That’s why kids need more calcium during these years. Think of it like a savings account: the more calcium that’s deposited when you're young, the more you have to draw on as you age.

Current guidelines recommend adolescents get 1,300 milligrams of calcium daily. That’s the equivalent of about four servings of dairy. Most kids fall short, however. An estimated 90% of girls and 70% of boys don't get enough. Many also swap calcium-rich milk for sodas, which can actually pull calcium out of bone.

“We wanted to find out how to make calcium absorption more efficient, so that whatever little calcium you are consuming, as much of it as possible is getting absorbed," said Palacios.

Calcium gets into the body through the walls of the small intestine. How efficiently that happens, though, depends on the bacteria living in the gut. Certain prebiotics, like soluble fiber, feed the beneficial microbes. And as those good bacteria break down the fiber, they produce compounds that help more calcium get absorbed.

To find out whether that absorption boost would actually translate into more bone, Palacios and her colleagues ran a year-long trial in children age 9 to 14 who consumed too little calcium.

They kept their usual diets and simply added a twice-daily powder. About half got a soluble corn fiber supplement, the rest, a look-alike placebo. The research team checked their bone mineral content three times — at the start of the study, six months in and again at 12 months — using DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scans.