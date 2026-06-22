FIU Alumna and faculty member Julie Kantor is new president of Miami-Dade County Medical Association

Dr. Julie Kantor, an associate professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) and FIU alumna, has officially begun her term as 2026–27 president of the Miami-Dade County Medical Association (MDCMA).

A board-certified pediatrician at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Kantor brings more than two decades of clinical, academic and community leadership to the role—continuing a longstanding commitment to serving the community that shaped her career.

"Miami is where I was born and raised and the community that shaped my values, inspired my career, and gave me every opportunity to pursue my dream of becoming a physician,” said Kantor. “Serving as president of the Miami-Dade County Medical Association is my way of giving back to the city that invested in me."

Kantor’s connection to FIU spans from student to faculty. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1995 and now is part of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine), where she teaches and serves as associate director of the pediatrics clerkship. Since joining the faculty in 2016, she has mentored more than 1,200 FIU medical students.

On hand to celebrate Kantor (left) were FIU Medicine faculty, students and alumni, including Dr. Alejandro Arzola, a Class of 2026 alum and MDCMA 2025–26 student representative.

"Teaching and mentoring future physicians is one of the greatest privileges of my career because every student I help today will go on to care for thousands of patients tomorrow,” said Kantor. “If we want to improve the future of health care, we must invest in developing compassionate, knowledgeable physicians who will lead with excellence, integrity and a commitment to serving their communities."

Kantor earned her medical degree from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she has cared for children and families for more than 20 years.

The MDCMA supports physicians across the community, helping them navigate the complexities of medical practice while promoting high standards in ethics, education and patient care. It also advocates for physicians and their patients, ensuring the doctor-patient relationship remains central to health care.

In addition to her role with MDCMA, Kantor serves on the MDCMA delegation to the Florida Medical Association (FMA) House of Delegates, the organization’s primary legislative and policy-making body representing physicians across the state.