FIU awarding 10 scholarships to mark Florida's 10th year at No. 1 in higher education

FIU is awarding 10 undergraduate scholarships worth $1,000 each this fall, funded entirely through FIU license plate sales. The awards mark Florida's 10th straight year as the nation's top-ranked state for higher education, according to U.S. News & World Report.

All 12 State University System (SUS) schools are joining the one-time statewide effort, called Florida 10 for 10. Together they will award $120,000 in scholarships to mark the milestone.

Every FIU plate sold sends a $25 annual fee back to the university for academic programs and scholarships. Thousands of Panthers drive with the plate every day. That everyday pride is what funds FIU's share of the awards.

"Florida's continued leadership in higher education reflects the strength of our universities and the determination of our students," said Laura Castillo, senior director in the Office of Scholarships. "It's especially meaningful that the Panther pride represented through FIU specialty license plates is helping make these scholarships possible, demonstrating how deeply the FIU community believes in our students."

Apply Now

Current undergraduate FIU students can enter with a written essay or a video. Pick whichever format suits you.

Your submission answers two questions:

Why did you choose to pursue higher education in Florida?

Why did you choose FIU?

Winners will be notified by the end of October. Awards will be applied to Spring 2027 financial aid.

$1,000. One essay or one video. One deadline. Start your application now. Entries close October 2.

Questions? Visit the FIU Office of Scholarships or send an email to scholarships@fiu.edu.