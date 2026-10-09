FIU benefactor pledges to fund causes chosen by Nobel laureates

The Dr. Herbert Wertheim Trust for Humanity this week announced a new philanthropic program. Founded by the man whose name graces FIU’s medical school, music school and performing arts center, the trust will invite Nobel laureates in physiology/medicine and physics to direct millions of dollars in funding to the causes they believe will do the most good.

The same individuals will be invited to share their knowledge with students, physicians and researchers through an international lecture series at Wertheim institutions and affiliates across the world, of which the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU is one.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners were announced this week. Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel were honored for discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. The 2026 Nobel Prize winner is Francis Halzen. Over five years, they will each direct $1 million to the qualified charitable organizations they choose. Additionally, earlier laureates in those categories, beginning with the 2021 cohort, will similarly be invited to direct a specified sum toward causes of their choice.

The trust was founded by Dr. Herbert ("Herbie") Wertheim, the optometric physician, inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as "the catalytic philanthropist." A member of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame for pioneering ultraviolet- and blue-light-absorbing tint protection for eyeglass lenses, Wertheim is a recipient of the Horatio Alger Award and many academic accolades, including honorary doctorates from several universities. He has contributed more than $300 million to Florida higher education alone and is a signatory of The Giving Pledge. The Wertheim Laureate Prize extends his lifelong commitment to scientific discovery, preventive healthcare, medical innovation and education.

The Wertheim Laureate Prize is an independent philanthropic initiative of the Dr. Herbert Wertheim Trust for Humanity and not affiliated with or endorsed by the Nobel Foundation, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet or any other Nobel Prize-awarding organization. It is founded on the idea that the scientists the world has just honored for transforming medicine and physiology are among the best judges of where philanthropy can make the greatest difference. Through lectures and campus visits, the laureates share not only the science but the curiosity, inspiration and persistence behind their discoveries with the students, professors, young researchers and clinicians who will make the next generation of discoveries.

The idea for the Wertheim Laureate Prize grew out of Wertheim's work at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, where he has served on the board since 2021. Through that role, he came to know two of the institute's Nobel laureates: Ardem Patapoutian, who received the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and K. Barry Sharpless, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2001 and again in 2022. Seeing their science, and the influence they have on students and colleagues, convinced Wertheim that Nobel laureates have more to offer than their discoveries alone.

"Spending time with Ardem and Barry at Scripps showed me what happens when a great scientist walks into a room of young researchers," said Wertheim, the Forbes 400 billionaire known for his signature red hat. "The Nobel Prize honors what these scientists have already given humanity. The Wertheim Laureate Prize asks what they will give next. No one is better qualified to direct philanthropy in medicine and science than the men and women the world has just honored, and our students, faculty, and researchers will be the richer for hearing them."

Wertheim institutions and affiliates that are eligible for lectures and visits by the laureates, include the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU, the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida, the Herbert Wertheim College of Business at Florida State University, the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UC San Diego, the Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry & Vision Science at UC Berkeley, the Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute and others across the globe.