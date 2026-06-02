FIU College of Medicine receives philanthropic gift from Green Family Foundation to expand NeighborhoodHELP

A new $1 million gift from the Green Family Foundation will allow Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) to expand the Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program (NeighborhoodHELP) — an internationally recognized model for medical education and community-based care.

This gift continues the Green Family Foundation’s long-standing support of NeighborhoodHELP, which began more than 14 years ago with a founding gift that helped launch the program. Since then, it has grown into an award-winning model for community-based care and medical education.

“NeighborhoodHELP exists because the Green family believed South Florida needed a bold, community-centered approach to health care,” said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine dean and senior vice president for health affairs. “Today, they are helping us shape the next chapter, ensuring NeighborhoodHELP continues to evolve and thrive for future generations of students, families and communities.”

NeighborhoodHELP integrates medical education with hands on, community-based care. Medical students work in interprofessional teams to support families in their homes and neighborhoods, addressing biological and social factors — such as housing instability, language barriers, income constraints and transportation challenges — that affect health outcomes.



“The Green Family Foundation is proud to continue supporting FIU Medicine and the NeighborhoodHELP program,” said Kimberly Green, president of the Green Family Foundation. “This initiative reflects our longstanding belief that strong, healthy communities are built through access and compassionate care.”



The gift will support program enhancements such as expanding NeighborhoodHELP into graduate medical education and residency training, supporting faculty who care for high-need populations, piloting a brick-and-mortar primary care clinic and strengthening research capacity.



This expansion comes amid strong momentum for NeighborhoodHELP, including a $1.4 million in-kind donation of clinical space in South Miami and growing state and federal support for FIU Medicine’s community care initiatives.



Mobile Health Centers remain central to the program, delivering preventive and primary care services directly in the community, including chronic disease management, behavioral health, psychiatric telehealth, and referrals to community partners.