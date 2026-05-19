FIU debuts at No. 7 in U.S. in Financial Times executive education ranking

Florida International University has been ranked for the first time in the Financial Times Executive Education 2026 rankings, debuting at No. 7 in the U.S. in the customized programs category.

The rankings recognize providers of customized executive programs designed for companies, government agencies, nonprofits and other institutional clients. FIU’s ranking reflects the university’s growing role in helping organizations develop leaders and address complex business, policy and workforce challenges.

FIU also ranked No. 2 in Florida and No. 72 globally, earning a place among the top 100 providers of customized executive education programs worldwide.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Financial Times, which reflects FIU’s commitment to delivering innovative, world-class executive education tailored to the evolving needs of today’s global business environment,” said FIU president Jeanette M. Nuñez. “This ranking highlights the impact of our customized programs in helping organizations and leaders navigate complex challenges and achieve meaningful results. We are moving the needle for businesses at a time of explosive growth in our community. No university is better positioned to facilitate and foster the needs of industry.”

FIU participated in the Executive Education rankings for the first time this year. The submission drew on programs across multiple units, including the Center for Leadership, College of Business, Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center, Continuing Education, Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, College of Engineering and Computing and Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

The Financial Times ranking surveys clients from at least 10 companies that commissioned customized programs completed during 2025.

“This is a milestone achievement. This recognition is external validation of what has been growing for several decades: FIU delivers real strategic value in curating and delivering customized programs for organizations across the globe,” said Nathan Hiller, executive director of the Center for Leadership and professor of management at the College of Business. “We leverage deep and wide expertise to make it happen.”

FIU’s executive education work spans a range of formats and audiences, from leadership development for corporate clients to specialized trainings for government, public sector and nonprofit organizations. Programs included in the ranking submission reflected the university’s cross-disciplinary approach and its ability to connect clients with faculty and experts across FIU.

"Being ranked as the No. 7 program in the U.S. and No. 2 in Florida underscores our role as a powerhouse for professional development," said Angel Burgos, executive director of graduate programs and executive education at the College of Business. "Our programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce, and this ranking solidifies the success of our approach.”

FIU’s first appearance in the ranking comes as the university continues to expand customized professional education for employers, public agencies and nonprofit organizations.