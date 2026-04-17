FIU debuts new music therapy major, expanding its Bachelor of Music program

Florida International University is expanding access to high-impact healthcare careers with the launch of a new major in Music Therapy. The program positions FIU among only four universities in Florida offering this major.

Offered through the Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts, the major prepares students to become Board-Certified Music Therapists (MT-BC) through intensive musical training and supervised clinical practice.

are now open for the inaugural cohort, which will begin in Fall 2026.

Music therapy is one of the fastest-growing allied health professions, with credentialed practitioners working in hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers, mental health facilities and community agencies. In these settings, it has been shown to reduce anxiety, depression and pain while improving cognitive, motor and social skills in patients with neurological disorders, dementia and severe mental illness.

“This marks a significant milestone for FIU and for music therapy education in South Florida,” said Linda M. Lathroum, director of FIU’s Music Therapy program. “Students will receive rigorous artistic training alongside extensive clinical experience, equipping them to serve diverse communities through evidence-based care that meets their needs.”

Approved by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) and the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA), the curriculum integrates evidence-based coursework with a minimum of 180 hours of pre-internship clinical training and a 1,040-hour internship aligned with AMTA professional competencies. Through these supervised placements, students will gain hands-on experience in medical, educational and community settings, addressing health and developmental needs across the region.

“The launch of this program reflects the strength of the arts at FIU and their growing role in addressing real-world challenges,” said Brian Schriner, dean of the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts.

“Music therapy brings together artistic excellence, research and community engagement, preparing students to apply their talents in meaningful ways that support health and well-being across South Florida.”

For additional program details, visit