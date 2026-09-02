FIU earns top spots in national rankings according to Washington Monthly, Niche

Florida International University has once again been recognized among the nation’s top 10 public universities by Washington Monthly in its annual College Guide and Rankings.

FIU ranked No.1 in the state, No. 8 among public universities nationally, and No. 18 overall. It also was No. 2 in the Southeast, with additional recognition in the Best Colleges for Research category. The Washington Monthly ranking evaluates institutions based on metrics such as affordability, student outcomes and commitment to public service.

“FIU’s continued recognition among the nation’s top universities is a reflection of the remarkable momentum we have built together,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “This latest ranking joins a growing list of national distinctions that highlight our commitment to academic excellence, student success, research and creating opportunities.”

Earlier this week, Niche also ranked FIU among the top 30 public universities in the U.S. in its 2027 Best Colleges Guide.

Niche’s Top Public Universities ranking is based on an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. The ranking compares more than 500 public colleges and state universities. FIU ranked No. 27 among public universities nationwide.

The recognition follows FIU’s recent ranking as No. 23 among public universities nationwide in TIME’s America’s Best Colleges 2026-27, a national ranking that places significant emphasis on student outcomes and what students gain from their college education.

The latest rankings continue a trend of FIU earning top-30 recognition in prestigious national rankings, underscoring the university’s growing reputation for academic excellence, student success, research and innovation.