FIU experts answer questions about the Ebola outbreak in the DRC

The quickly escalating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) caused by a rare strain is raising global concern and renewing questions about public health preparedness, international travel and the risk of the contagion spreading widely. DRC health authorities have reported over 1000 suspected and confirmed cases and over 200 suspected and confirmed deaths.

FIU experts with Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work say the risk of Ebola to the general U.S. public remains low, but the outbreak highlights the importance of global health preparedness and surveillance.

Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, a professor and the chair of the Department of Epidemiology, and Rajiv Chowdhury, a professor and the chair of the Department of Global Health, answer pressing questions and explain what South Florida residents should understand about the Ebola outbreak in the DRC.

What is Ebola and how does it spread?

Trepka: Ebola is a very severe infectious disease caused by a group of viruses called orthoebolaviruses. The current outbreak, which is primarily affecting the DRC and Uganda, is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which is rare.

The natural hosts for Ebola are most likely fruit bats, and now and again there is what is called a spillover event, when the virus crosses into humans. This can happen if people have close contact with infected animals, for example through hunting, handling or eating. Once a human is infected, they can infect other humans.

Human-to-human Ebola transmission happens if a person has direct contact with the bodily fluids of people who have been sick or died from Ebola disease. The people who are at highest risk of infection are health care providers and family members who care for a person with Ebola.