Covering Venezuela? FIU experts ready to help

As Venezuela reels from the devastating back-to-back earthquakes that struck near Caracas, FIU researchers are available to offer expert insight into the disaster and its wider implications. Experts across politics, environmental hazards and tectonic plate motion are available to discuss topics including the causes behind the earthquakes, regional disaster risk, and the political fallout in Venezuela and the broader region. Experts are available for interviews in English and Spanish found on this page.

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